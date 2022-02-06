Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Prince Charles praises Queen's blessing of Camilla

02/06/2022 | 11:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prince Charles led tributes to his mother Queen Elizabeth on Sunday (February 6), the 70-year anniversary of her accession to the British throne.

And thanked her for publicly stating her desire for his wife Camilla to become Queen Consort when he becomes king.

The Queen had made her thoughts known on Saturday (February 5), saying it was her "sincere wish", a request that is likely to end any discussion about future titles.

The 95-year-old queen has passed a milestone never reached by any of her predecessors in 1,000 years.

Charles was joined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, politicians, churches and members of the public in praising the queen for her dedication to public service.

Charles and Camilla, long-time lovers, were married in 2005, enabling her to gradually take on a more prominent role.

Camilla was once vilified by the tabloid press for the breakdown of Charles' marriage to his first wife, Princess Diana.

However Camilla, currently Duchess of Cornwall, is now a popular member of the family and regularly appears at official duties alongside Charles and the Queen.

The statement on the future of the monarchy comes as the country celebrates the Queen's role over the last 70 years.

The country will hold national events to celebrate her platinum jubilee in June.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:10pTunisian judges accuse president of seeking control, setting up new struggle
RE
03:01pCyclone kills at least 10 in Madagascar, destroying homes and cutting power
RE
03:00pU.S. troops arrive in Poland to reinforce Eastern Europe allies
RE
02:54pCharles praises Elizabeth's blessing for 'Queen Camilla' in jubilee tribute
RE
02:32pCyclone kills at least 10 in Madagascar, destroying homes and cutting power
RE
02:27pCyclone kills at least 10 in Madagascar, destroying homes and cutting power
RE
02:22pProtests against vaccine mandates paralyzing Canada capital, mayor says
RE
02:17pProtests against vaccine mandates paralyzing Canada capital, mayor says
RE
02:05pMexican authorities clear makeshift migrant camp near U.S. border
RE
01:46pCyclone causes devastation in southeast Madagascar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ECB's Knot sees first interest rate hike in fourth quarter of 2022
2Porsche expects another record year for sales despite chip shortage - A..
3Russian forces at 70% of level needed for full Ukraine invasion - U.S. ..
4Russia invasion of Ukraine could be soon but talks still an option, U.S..
5Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar, 'the Nightingale', given state funera..

HOT NEWS