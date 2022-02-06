Prince Charles praises Queen's blessing of Camilla

Prince Charles led tributes to his mother Queen Elizabeth on Sunday (February 6), the 70-year anniversary of her accession to the British throne.

And thanked her for publicly stating her desire for his wife Camilla to become Queen Consort when he becomes king.

The Queen had made her thoughts known on Saturday (February 5), saying it was her "sincere wish", a request that is likely to end any discussion about future titles.

The 95-year-old queen has passed a milestone never reached by any of her predecessors in 1,000 years.

Charles was joined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, politicians, churches and members of the public in praising the queen for her dedication to public service.

Charles and Camilla, long-time lovers, were married in 2005, enabling her to gradually take on a more prominent role.

Camilla was once vilified by the tabloid press for the breakdown of Charles' marriage to his first wife, Princess Diana.

However Camilla, currently Duchess of Cornwall, is now a popular member of the family and regularly appears at official duties alongside Charles and the Queen.

The statement on the future of the monarchy comes as the country celebrates the Queen's role over the last 70 years.

The country will hold national events to celebrate her platinum jubilee in June.