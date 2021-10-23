Prince Charles says "dangerously narrow window" to accelerate climate action

RIYADH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Charles, in
recorded remarks at an environment event in Saudi Arabia on
Saturday, said there was a "dangerously narrow window" to
accelerate climate change action.
Citing experts, he said the U.N Climate Change Conference
COP26 due to start at the end of October must have nationally
determined contributions (NDCs) with "clear baselines" and net
zero emission targets by 2050.
He was addressing the Saudi Green Initiative forum, at which
top exporter Saudi Arabia had earlier on Saturday announced its
target to reach zero-net emissions by 2060.
Prince Charles said the Saudi Green Initiative and a wider
Middle East Green Initiative, which Riyadh will host on Monday,
would help accelerate the great progress already made.
(Reporting by Yousef Saba in Riyadh
Writing by Ghaida Ghantous
Editing by Peter Graff)