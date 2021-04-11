Prince Harry arrives back in UK for Prince Philip's funeral - The Sun

April 11 (Reuters) - Prince Harry arrived back in Britain on
Sunday ahead of his grandfather's funeral in Windsor, the Sun
newspaper reported https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/14612636/prince-harry-arrives-back-in-uk,
citing an eye witness.
The report also said Harry was due home imminently, after
landing at Heathrow airport from Los Angeles, to quarantine in
time for the Duke of Edinburgh's farewell service, which will be
held on April 17.
Buckingham Palace yesterday said that his pregnant wife
Meghan will not attend as she had been advised not to travel by
her physician.
Prince Philip's death has left a huge void for his wife
Queen Elizabeth and Britain has lost its "grandfather", his son
Prince Andrew said on Sunday.
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)