Prince Harry arrives back in UK for Prince Philip's funeral - The Sun

04/11/2021 | 04:59pm EDT
April 11 (Reuters) - Prince Harry arrived back in Britain on Sunday ahead of his grandfather's funeral in Windsor, the Sun newspaper reported https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/14612636/prince-harry-arrives-back-in-uk, citing an eye witness.

The report also said Harry was due home imminently, after landing at Heathrow airport from Los Angeles, to quarantine in time for the Duke of Edinburgh's farewell service, which will be held on April 17.

Buckingham Palace yesterday said that his pregnant wife Meghan will not attend as she had been advised not to travel by her physician.

Prince Philip's death has left a huge void for his wife Queen Elizabeth and Britain has lost its "grandfather", his son Prince Andrew said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
