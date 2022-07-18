Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Prince Harry celebrates Mandela, urges climate action at U.N

07/18/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
UN General Assembly celebrates Nelson Mandela International Day, in New York

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry spoke on Monday at the United Nations about seeking insight from the late Nelson Mandela during a time of global uncertainty and urged countries to take action on climate change.

Accompanied by his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, the couple held hands as they walked into U.N. headquarters in New York City to mark Nelson Mandela International Day, held annually on the former South African president's birthday.

In the U.N. General Assembly hall, Harry spoke about the threats from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, what he called the reversal of constitutional rights in the United States and the "weaponizing" of lies and disinformation.

"We are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom - the cause of Mandela's life," he said.

Mandela became South Africa's first Black president in 1994 after spending 27 years in prison during apartheid. He died in 2013 aged 95, but remains an icon for his struggle against apartheid and message of reconciliation.

Harry warned about the impact of climate change on Africa and the world.

"This crisis will only grow worse, unless our leaders lead, unless the countries represented by the seats in this hallowed hall make the decisions - the daring, transformative decisions - our world needs to save humanity," he said.

Harry spoke about a 1997 photo taken in Capetown of Mandela and his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, which he said hangs on his wall.

"When I first looked at the photo, straight away, what jumped out was the joy on my mother's face. The playfulness, cheekiness even, pure delight to be in communion with another soul, so committed to serving humanity," he said.

Harry described Africa as a "lifeline," saying: "It's where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I found a soulmate in my wife."

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, moved to the United States two years ago to lead a more independent life. They live in California with their two children.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Michelle Nichols


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:25pEasing rate-hike bets, bank earnings lift Wall Street
RE
01:25pCongo to offer 30 oil and gas blocks for licensing
RE
01:18pMillions of dollars in jewelry stolen from armored car in California
RE
01:17pWitness to Indiana mall shooting praised for killing gunman
RE
01:15pDemocrats' financial advantage grows in tightest U.S. Congress races
RE
01:15pUber settles U.S. lawsuit over disabled riders, vows to waive fees
RE
01:06pQuebec avoids new COVID mandates ahead of fall election as hospitals fill up
RE
12:57pInstagram will allow users to shop directly in chats
RE
12:47pPrince Harry celebrates Mandela, urges climate action at U.N
RE
12:46pGuyana races against the clock to bank its oil bonanza
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GSK spins off Haleon in biggest European listing for decade
2Dutch central bank fines Binance 3.3 mln euros
3HK, China stocks jump after govt measures to ease property woes
4Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Direct Line, Fevertree, JPM..
5Shares rally, euro on edge for ECB and gas test

HOT NEWS