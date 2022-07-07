Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Prince Harry's lawyer says royal officials should have stayed out of protection decision

07/07/2022 | 03:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London

LONDON (Reuters) - A lawyer for Prince Harry argued in court on Thursday that the royal household should not have been involved in a UK government decision to deny him police protection while in Britain.

Harry, who moved to the United States two years ago with his wife Meghan to lead a more independent life, is challenging the decision for him to cease receiving police protection even if he covers the cost himself.

Prince Harry's lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, told a High Court hearing that the queen's private secretary Edward Young was part of the organisation that decided Harry should no longer receive the same degree of protection after he stopped being a working royal.

Fatima said that Harry did not know at the time that members from the royal household were involved in the decision and that certain members should not have been.

"He did not know at that stage the royal household was involved at all. He said he was told that it was an independent decision," she said.

The decision was made in February 2020 by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures [RAVEC], on behalf of the Home Office.

Harry's lawyers said he had been denied the opportunity to make representations to the committee and that his offer to pay for security was not conveyed to them before the decision was made.

"It is arguable that, if there had been a fair process, RAVEC would or could have reached a different decision," his lawyers said.

The Home Office legal team said Prince Harry's request for a judicial review of the decision should be denied because the "tensions" between him and the royal household were irrelevant and it was his change in status to a non-working royal that had led to the decision of RAVEC.

"RAVEC (is) not bound to offer protection on a permanent automatic basis," Home Office lawyer James Eadie said.

The state's lawyers said in court papers that if Harry's application was refused it would seek all costs incurred.

"The public purse should not have to bear the cost of the conduct of this litigation and a claim which ought not to have been brought at all," the Home Office added.

The court said it would aim to decide by the end of the month whether to grant a full judicial review of the decision to discontinue protection for Harry.

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Frances Kerry)

By Farouq Suleiman


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01pBitcoin last up 6.0% at $21,773.18; ether last up 5.0% at $1,245…
RE
03:59pLyondell repairs, restarts large coker at Houston refinery -sources
RE
03:50pAfter Johnson quits, Biden says U.S.-UK relations to remain strong
RE
03:42p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.195% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:42p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.007% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:42p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.039% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:33pNew UK PM to be chosen by early September - FT
RE
03:32pAnalysis-U.S. recession fears beckon investors back to painful Treasuries trade
RE
03:30pIMF CHIEF GEORGIEVA : Creditors of Common Framework countries to meet in July
RE
03:29pUK's Johnson to continue as a member of parliament after resigning as PM -aide
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
2Analyst recommendations: Bunge, Coinbase, Ford, Morgan Stanley, Goldman..
3China unveils plans to spur car demand, may extend EV tax break
4King Dollar stands tall as recession fears churn global markets
5Toyota Tsusho : NEXTY Electronics and Spectronik signs Distributorship ..

HOT NEWS