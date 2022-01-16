Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Prince Harry seeks right to pay for UK police protection

01/16/2022 | 11:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Britain's Prince Harry is challenging a government decision that he should not receive police protection when on British soil.

Even if he covers the cost himself, his legal representatives said.

Harry and his wife Meghan quit royal duties in 2020 to forge new careers in Los Angeles.

The couple has since relied upon a private security team.

But his legal representatives said that these arrangements did not give the prince the level of protection he needed while visiting Britain.

Citing an incident in July 2021 where they said his security had been compromised whilst leaving a charity event.

"With the lack of police protection comes too great a personal risk." The statement said.

"Prince Harry hopes that his petition - after close to two years of pleas for security in the UK - will resolve this situation.

Harry's mother Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997 while trying to escape the paparazzi.

The prince's lawyers said the government has previously dismissed two offers to pay for his police protection.

Harry sought a judicial review in September 2021, according to the statement.

His lawyers decided to make that information public due to a leak in the British press.

A government spokesperson said that the UK government's protective security system was "rigorous and proportionate," and that it was its long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on any arrangements as this could compromise individuals' security.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:12pU.N. mission in Mali grounds flights amid sanctions restrictions
RE
01:11pTexas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen -FBI
RE
01:09pFrench parliament approves vaccine pass
RE
01:05pTexas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen -FBI
RE
12:55pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF GHANA : Response to Bloomberg's Article on Ghana's Debt
PU
12:04pUK's Truss condemns 'act of terrorism' in Texas synagogue
RE
12:00pBiden to continue push for voting rights bill as he honors King's legacy
RE
11:49aMali's ousted president Keita dies at 76
RE
11:49aMali's ousted president Keita dies at 76
RE
11:29aBritain reports 70,924 new COVID-19 cases, 88 deaths
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
2Greece's Aegean Airlines suspends flights to Beirut after plane damage
3'Upside down again': Omicron surge roils U.S. small businesses
4FBI storms Texas synagogue to release hostages, gunman dead
5Analysis-Physical crude oil market steams ahead after Omicron blip

HOT NEWS