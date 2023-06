STORY: The Prince of Wales, who is also the President of the FA, met some of the Lionesses' stars, and got into the competitive spirit with a few games of table soccer, before surprising England coach Sarina Wiegman with her Commander of the British Empire (CBE) decoration.

Wiegman was awarded with an honorary CBE after steering England to their first major trophy at the Euros in 2022.

England, ranked fourth in the world, play Portugal in a friendly match on July 1 at Milton Keynes. They then play Olympic champions Canada in a closed-door game in Australia on July 14 before kicking off their World Cup campaign against Haiti on July 22 in Brisbane.