Principles and Best Practice in Border Carbon Adjustment:

More countries will probably follow as climate ambition becomes more meaningful. Sixty-three parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, representing 54% of global GDP, have communicated a target of net-zero to the Secretariat. Seven have put that target into law. Canada has a legislated carbon price rising to USD 140/tonne by 2030. The European Green Deal is credible enough that in early September 2021, the price of European Union emission allowances set new records at more than EUR 60/tonne-almost double their price from seven months earlier.

There is a direct link from that heightened ambition to BCA. Addressing climate change almost certainly means imposing substantial carbon costs on energy-intensive trade-exposed sectors such as steel, cement, aluminum, and chemicals. However, no country is willing to do that domestically if it simply means shifting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to competing sectors in other countries.

So the inevitable partner to climate ambition is some sort of protection against leakage-that is, the increase of emissions abroad in response to strong domestic climate policies. And while BCA may be imperfect, complex, legally questionable, and politically explosive, it is also primary among the options for that sort of protection.