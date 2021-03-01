Log in
Priority Health : Extends $0 Cost Sharing for COVID-19 Treatment and Vaccine for All Members

03/01/2021 | 01:01pm EST
Priority Health announced today that it will continue to waive all copays, deductibles and coinsurance for medically necessary treatment of COVID-19 through September 30, 2021. This means that all of the company’s nearly one million members across fully funded1 Commercial, Individual, Medicaid and Medicare plans can get the treatment they need for COVID-19 with no out-of-pocket health insurance costs. Covered treatment may be inpatient or outpatient from an in-network provider. Priority Health will also continue to offer $0 cost share coverage for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“When the pandemic started over a year ago, Priority Health made the commitment to put the health and wellness of our members first. We are staying true to that commitment, and that includes making sure that our members have affordable access to the coverage and treatment that they need,” said Praveen Thadani, President of Priority Health. “We are still in the midst of this health crisis, and we encourage community members to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine once it is made available to them.”

Patients must have a confirmed primary COVID-19 diagnosis and be receiving evidence-based care for treatment to be fully covered. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider.

To support members throughout the pandemic, Priority Health previously announced the following:

  • Offering financial support to members and employers through premium credits
  • Providing free access for all members to COVID-19 content from myStrength, an online mental wellness tool
  • Accelerating value-based payments and quality bonuses to offer physician and provider partners financial stability

Priority Health continues to follow the CDC’s activities and work with local health departments and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to share information with our members and employers.

For more information on Priority Health and ongoing efforts surrounding COVID-19, go to priorityhealth.com.

About Priority Health:

With over 30 years in business, Priority Health is the second largest health plan in Michigan offering a broad portfolio of health benefits options for employer groups and individuals, including Medicare and Medicaid plans. Serving more than one million members each year and offering a network that includes 97 percent of primary care physicians in Michigan, Priority Health continues to be recognized as a leader for quality, customer service, transparency and product innovation. Priority Health is the smart choice for people seeking affordable, quality health insurance.

1Priority Health will also work with self-insured groups who determine their own benefit coverage for their employees and dependents to explore coverage options.


© Business Wire 2021
