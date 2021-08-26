Priority Health : to Cover Covid-19 Vaccine Boosters at No Cost to Members

Priority Health confirmed today that it will offer $0 cost share coverage for the COVID-19 vaccine “booster” doses that are being recommended for fully vaccinated Americans starting this fall. The CDC and the Biden Administration have developed a plan to begin offering “booster” shots starting September 20, 2021, subject to the FDA conducting an independent evaluation and determination of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines. The insurer will also continue to offer the initial COVID-19 vaccine doses at no cost. This applies to all of Priority Health’s 1.2 million members across Michigan.

Throughout the pandemic, Priority Health has delivered on government-mandated protections such as free vaccines and testing for consumers, while also providing additional benefits, including free home medication deliveries, $0 cost share telehealth visits, free access to online mental wellness tools and premium credits. All of these efforts were focused on slowing the spread of COVID and ensuring equitable access to care for all Michiganders. In addition to providing the COVID booster at no cost, Priority Health also covers a variety of other preventive care services and vaccines for $0 co-pay.

“Our team continues to support vaccination efforts here in Michigan, and we have deployed numerous tactics to educate and inform our members about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines,” said Dr. James Forshee, Chief Medical Officer at Priority Health. “Another area of focus for us is reducing racial disparities related to the vaccines, and we will continue that work. At the end of the day, getting vaccinated is the most effective way for our members to keep themselves, their families, and their community safe.”

To drive vaccinations, Priority Health launched a multi-touch marketing campaign that targets eligible members with educational materials via email, text, printed mailers, and telephone calls. Of the unvaccinated members reached by the campaign, nearly 50% have since been vaccinated. The insurer also helped provide free transportation for Medicaid members traveling to and from their vaccine appointments. Priority Health reported that their internal data now shows no racial disparities in vaccination status amongst its Medicare Advantage population, a change from earlier in 2021.

Nearly all Priority Health members have access to no-cost preventive care, which covers things like annual well-child visits, recommended immunizations and regular doctor visits and tests. To encourage preventive care, like annual flu shots, Priority Health leverages advanced analytics to send personalized reminders to members based on data triggers that educate, inform and motivate action. The tailored outreach to members helps improve health outcomes, drive self-service and encourage appropriate care.

Priority Health continues to follow the CDC’s activities and work with local health departments and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to share information with members and employers. For more information on Priority Health and ongoing efforts surrounding COVID-19, go to priorityhealth.com.

About Priority Health:

With over 30 years in business, Priority Health is the second largest health plan in Michigan, offering a broad portfolio of health benefits options for employer groups and individuals, including Medicare and Medicaid plans. Serving more than a million members each year and offering a broad network of primary care physicians in Michigan, Priority Health continues to be recognized as a leader for quality, customer service, transparency and product innovation. Learn more about affordable, quality health coverage options from Priority Health.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005720/en/