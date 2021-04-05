Prison Fellowship Named as the Sixth Best Nonprofit Workplace in the United States

Washington, D.C., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship®, the nation's largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, has been named in the Top 50 Best nonprofit workplaces by The NonProfit Times. This national publication releases its annual list of the Top 50 nonprofit workplaces each April. The full article can be accessed here. Prison Fellowship was named number sixth in The NonProfit Times Top 50 list.

“We are thrilled to be named to this prestigious list and for being recognized as a place where employees feel valued and respected, while knowing their voices are important and included in the ongoing mission of Prison Fellowship, said James Ackerman, President and CEO of Prison Fellowship. “This honor sets us apart from other workplaces by recognizing the incredible hard work of so many of our dedicated employees and the commitment Prison Fellowship has in training our staff through various educational programs.”

“This honor places a well-deserved spotlight on our extremely talented Human Resources Department, which is committed to equipping and supporting our employees through a variety of activities that are fun and informative,” said Tim Robison, Chief Operating Officer of Prison Fellowship. “The most important ingredient that makes this process work is the fellowship and bond created with each of our employees.”

The NonProfit Times again partnered with Best Companies Group (BCG) on the 2021 Best Nonprofits To Work For. The Harrisburg, Pa.-based firm puts organizations through a battery of surveys to develop the key drivers. The Employee Benchmark Report portion of the survey includes 79 questions and statements within eight categories, with the percentage of respondents noted for answering “Agree Somewhat” or “Agree Strongly.”

The NonProfit Times listed the following amenities available to employees in reaching their decision to name Prison Fellowship in the Top 50 nonprofit workplaces in the U.S.:

Outstanding benefits and employee support through Human Resources, including an investment in the latest technology.

Unlimited training courses on LinkedIn Learning and RightNow Media;

The Lunch and Learn programs, open to all employees each month with various topics suggested by Prison Fellowship staff.

Successfully pivoting the ministry’s in-prison work during the COVID-19 pandemic, including keeping employees regularly informed on developments.

The annual Wellness Week, featuring more than 20 area vendors in health care.

The Management Excellence training program, which prepares and trains future leaders in the organization through a comprehensive, eight-month curriculum, all at no expense to the employee.

The NonProfit Times

The NonProfit Times is the leading business publication for Nonprofit management. NPT provides news and information to help nonprofit executives improve their fundraising efforts and to run their organizations more efficiently. They also offer readers a rich mix of news and “how to” features across a variety of disciplines in nonprofit management, including fundraising, financial management, human resources, public relations, technology, and much more.

Prison Fellowship

Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading advocate for justice reform. We seek to share the real, living hope of the Gospel with people who long for its power to make them new. Real restoration begins by addressing the cycle of crime on all fronts, in prison and out, and engaging in a cycle of renewal.

For interview requests, please contact Jim Forbes, Prison Fellowship's director of communications, at 703.554.8540 or Jim_forbes@pfm.org

Attachments

Jim Forbes Prison Fellowship 703-554-8540 jim_forbes@pfm.org