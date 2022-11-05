Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Prisoners' families hold small protest in Bahrain during pope visit

11/05/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISA TOWN, Bahrain (Reuters) - Relatives of death row and life inmates in Bahrain held a small protest along Pope Francis' motorcade route on Saturday calling for freedom of political prisoners in the Gulf Arab state, video footage showed.

It was not clear if the pope saw the placards as his motorcade moved from his residence to a school in Isa Town where he later addressed students and teachers.

A video of the protest, which included several women and children, was posted by London-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) and by Bahrain's dissolved opposition al-Wefaq group.

One of the placards read "Tolerance, Coexistence is a practice not just slogan. #Free Hassan Mushaima #Free Political Prisoners #End Sectarianism".

Hassan Mushaima, an opposition leader, was given a life sentence in 2011 for anti-government protests, led mostly by the Shi'ite Muslim community that were crushed by the Sunni monarchy.

On the same video, a policeman can be heard telling the demonstrators, who included a small boy: "If you please, if you have demands, if you have anything, not in this way and not in this manner".

It was not clear if police took any other action against them, but BIRD said in a statement that the protesters had been taken away from the site in a police vehicle and later released.

Bahrain authorities did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Before the pope arrived in Bahrain on Thursday, families of death row inmates asked him to speak out against capital punishment and defend political prisoners during the trip.

He did so in his first address on Friday to government authorities and the diplomatic corps.

Bahrain was the only Gulf state to see mass "Arab Spring" upheaval. It has imprisoned thousands -- some in mass trials - since the uprising.

The kingdom rejects criticism from the United Nations and others over its conduct of trials and detention conditions, saying it prosecutes in accordance with international law.

Last year, Bahrain conditionally released tens of prisoners under new rules allowing electronic monitoring and home detention instead. Mushaima's son said then that his father had declined a conditional release offer.

(Additional reporting by Ghaida Ghantous in Dubai; Editing by Christina Fincher)

By Philip Pullella


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:21pBerkshire Hathaway could boost earnings after Occidental accounting change
RE
12:50pDeadly fire rips through nightclub in Russia
RE
12:48pNorth Kosovo Serbs quit state jobs in licence plate protest
RE
12:33pPrisoners' families hold small protest in Bahrain during pope visit
RE
12:26pSeven feared dead in helicopter crash in southern Italy, police say
RE
12:17pGerman chancellor scholz: based on our calculations we will quic…
RE
12:16pPresident Raisi says Iran thwarted U.S. destabilisation
RE
12:02pGerman chancellor scholz: we have to avoid chinese loans to deve…
RE
11:43aGerman chancellor scholz, asked about china, says we need to div…
RE
11:38aActivists glue themselves to Goya paintings in Spanish climate protest
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Berkshire Hathaway posts quarterly loss as stock holdings fall
2From Russia with cash: Georgia booms as Russians flee Putin's war
3North Kosovo Serbs quit state jobs in licence plate protest
4C919 narrowbody jet to make its first public appearance at China air sh..
5Bayer : Detailed data from pivotal studies with aflibercept 8 mg demons..

HOT NEWS