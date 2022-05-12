Privacy advocates slam Mexico court ruling over access to bank data

MEXICO CITY, May 12 (Reuters) - A Mexican Supreme Court
ruling giving the country's finance agencies automatic access to
citizens' and companies' banking information sparked outrage on
Thursday from privacy advocates and others.
The court decision came after a businessman accused the
Finance Ministry of infringing on his constitutional right to
privacy for requesting bank documents over tax fraud suspicions.
Four of the chamber's five magistrates voted on Wednesday in
favor of giving tax and finance authorities sweeping visibility
over citizens' bank information, removing the need for a
warrant. They argued that individuals' right to bank privacy was
secondary to anti-money laundering efforts and combating tax
fraud.
Jesus Zambrano, a prominent leftist Mexican politician,
tweeted that his party, the PRD, was concerned that the decision
was a "possible violation and transgression of millions of
Mexicans."
He added that the ruling was "fiscal terrorism," and said he
rejected the attempt to "squeeze taxpayers."
Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas in a tweet called the
ruling "madness," and encouraged the court to reconsider.
Historically, tax authorities required a court order to
investigate those under suspicion, in an effort to prevent
arbitrary targeting.
The decision will come as a victory for Mexican President
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has been a vocal advocate of
tax agencies' getting tougher on big companies
Margarita Rios-Farjat, Mexico's minister for the Supreme
Court, said in a local radio interview on Wednesday that the new
powers would be carefully applied. She said it could encourage
people to be more diligent in their tax declarations, and
stressed that authorities would not have direct access to
accounts or the ability to seize funds.
The ruling follows the Supreme Court's rejection last month
of a proposed biometric registry of cell phone users. The judges
ruled that forcing users to register their data would be a
violation of human rights and privacy.
(Reporting by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Leslie Adler)