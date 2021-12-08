Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Companies
News: Latest News
Privapp Network Expands Its Business in Web Technologies and Web 3.0

12/08/2021 | 11:35am EST
Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2021) - Privapp Network is the new generation of privacy-based web technologies and the future of Web 3.0. But before introducing the Decentralized Web across industrial scale, it is very important to test Web 3.0 on lesser scales. For this, Privapp has taken the mantle to provide a leading run in the future of blockchain technology.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/107076_5207ed8ae4f73801_002.jpg

Figure 1: Privapp Network Expands Its Business in Web Technologies and Web 3.0

Privapp has been straightforward with its tools and use cases for the Internet community. As the project is a modern-day digital solution to the downsides of the internet, it has induced a new generation of privacy-based web technologies discussed as follows.

Priva Domains

The user can register a domain name of their choice, including a top-level domain across Priva's domain service. Cover registration with Priva tokens, the project's utility token. The network objectifies the protection of all the hosting information of domains until they are not accessible through an external IP address or another traditional hosting name.

Priva Hosting

Host servers across global hosting providers according to the user's current location. Privapp provides its services as a network bridge influencing connection between hosted services and the people accessing it, making it operate as an extra security layer. Privapp Network encourages users to provide hosting to other users, for which the user is returned with a Priva token as a reward. Furthermore, all online businesses hosted across Privapp Network will be provided with the opportunity to reduce the transaction fees if covered through PRIVA payments.

Priva Browser

Privapp Network is the future of privacy-based web technologies, extending to a browser containing all effective properties a modern state-of-the-art browser should contain. Observe a private and secure browsing experience for all kinds of hosting services without sharing any personal information. Gain convenience in accessing Privapp Network applications through the browser and utilize Priva Wallet within the browser to control online transactions better.

Priva Wallet

As the user keeps their PRIVA tokens across any exchange or application, Privapp provides its dedicated wallet. The transactions performed across the wallet are solely observed by the Privapp Network, which keeps them protected and private from the outside networks.

What More Privapp Network intends to Bring for the World?

Privapp Network operates under the basic principles of Chain Signatures; an effective technique applied to hide addresses and amounts across the ecosystem. While operating under this technique, Privapp functions with the principle belief of offering privacy across all levels. Extending this belief across its tools, Privapp wishes to increase its influence by developing more innovations. Priva Marketplace is the upcoming innovation that would influence the selling and purchasing of physical or digital items while keeping anonymity up to the mark. Priva Share will be another influenced application introduced with the ecosystem, which would allow Privapp users to host channels and forums of discussion anonymously.

With so much to bring in the web technology sector, Privapp Network believes in becoming the leading innovator in Web 3.0 technology and providing users with a diverse set of options to work through across a single platform. There are quite a lot of things that are being practiced across the digital ecosystem by Privapp Network; however, the network has been keeping involved with the present digital world. While working on the marketplace for a near launch, Privapp has made impressive partnerships within the digital ecosystem. Recently, the platform announced its partnership with both Smaugs and Promodio, which shows the futuristic and directed nature of Privapp Network into bringing the world closer with Web 3.0.

About the Company

Privapp Network is a Switzerland-based company intending to provide a secure system of services within a decentralized cryptocurrency ecosystem. With its dedicated system, the project intends to bring in multiple services in web technologies and integrate with the existing crypto ecosystem to connect and bring the community closer to decentralized systems.

Media Contact:

Privapp Network
E-mail: info@privapp.network

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107076


© Newsfilecorp 2021
