Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Private Equity Partners Anthony Norris and Christopher Rile to Join Sidley in New York

04/01/2021 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce that Anthony Norris and Christopher Rile are joining the firm in New York as partners in its global M&A and Private Equity practice. They join from Ropes & Gray LLP, where they have been longtime partners in the firm’s private equity transaction group.

Mr. Norris and Mr. Rile represent leading private equity sponsors on mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, joint ventures, preferred equity investments, securities offerings, and other significant transactions. Mr. Norris focuses on industries such as healthcare, software, and technology. Mr. Rile will focus his practice on representing private equity sponsors and public and private businesses in a wide range of industries such as healthcare and life sciences, software and technology, consumer and distribution, financial services, industrials, business services, and professional sports.

“Anthony and Chris will be great additions to our rapidly growing premium private equity practice,” said Dan Clivner, co-leader of the firm’s global M&A and Private Equity practice. “Their decades of experience and superior relationships will be valued by the firm and our clients as we continue the expansion of our private equity capabilities in New York and globally.”

“The addition of Anthony and Chris is another major step forward for Sidley in achieving our strategic goal of building a market leading private equity practice in New York,” said Sam Gandhi, managing partner of Sidley’s New York office and member of its Executive Committee. “They share our vision of utilizing a team of world-class talent to provide innovative and pragmatic advice to PE sponsor clients and their portfolio companies.”

“I am excited to join Sidley and its expanding private equity practice in New York,” said Mr. Norris. “Sidley’s reputation as a leader in private equity, M&A, finance, regulatory, healthcare and life sciences, and so many other areas is a great fit for our sponsor clients and their portfolio companies.”

With 2,000 lawyers in 20 offices around the globe, Sidley is a premier legal adviser for clients across the spectrum of industries. Follow Sidley on Twitter @SidleyLaw.

Attorney Advertising - Sidley Austin LLP, One South Dearborn, Chicago, IL 60603, +1 312 853 7000. Sidley and Sidley Austin refer to Sidley Austin LLP and affiliated partnerships as explained at www.sidley.com/disclaimer.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:48pSOLLENSYS CORP.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:48pCYBER APPS WORLD  : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:48pManufactured housing properties inc. announces results for the year ended december 31, 2020
GL
02:46pEmergent says it has disposed off spoilt COVID-19 vaccine batch
RE
02:46pSOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE SOCIETÀ COOPERATIVA  : The Board of Directors of Cattolica Assicurazioni has called the Annual Shareholders' Meeting for 13 and 14 May 2021 (first and second call)
PU
02:44pStatement on New Independent Co-Chair of the IDA20 Replenishment
PU
02:44pVERSO  : 2020 Verso Annual Report
PU
02:44pNO BORDERS, INC. (OTC : NBDR) Reports 2020 Annual Financials With Dramatic Year Over Year Revenue Growth
GL
02:43pCanadian dollar gains as manufacturing strength cheers investors
RE
02:42pSIT S P A  : Exercise of the sit warrants.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen pulls name-change stunt after it backfires on social media
2EXPLAINER: Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?
3Exxon Mobil signals first profit in five quarters on price gains
4Archegos fallout wipes over $9 billion from market value of Credit Suisse, Nomura
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Global chip supply chain increasingly vulnerable to massive disruption, study ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ