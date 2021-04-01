Private Equity Partners Anthony Norris and Christopher Rile to Join Sidley in New York

Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce that Anthony Norris and Christopher Rile are joining the firm in New York as partners in its global M&A and Private Equity practice. They join from Ropes & Gray LLP, where they have been longtime partners in the firm’s private equity transaction group.

Mr. Norris and Mr. Rile represent leading private equity sponsors on mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, joint ventures, preferred equity investments, securities offerings, and other significant transactions. Mr. Norris focuses on industries such as healthcare, software, and technology. Mr. Rile will focus his practice on representing private equity sponsors and public and private businesses in a wide range of industries such as healthcare and life sciences, software and technology, consumer and distribution, financial services, industrials, business services, and professional sports.

“Anthony and Chris will be great additions to our rapidly growing premium private equity practice,” said Dan Clivner, co-leader of the firm’s global M&A and Private Equity practice. “Their decades of experience and superior relationships will be valued by the firm and our clients as we continue the expansion of our private equity capabilities in New York and globally.”

“The addition of Anthony and Chris is another major step forward for Sidley in achieving our strategic goal of building a market leading private equity practice in New York,” said Sam Gandhi, managing partner of Sidley’s New York office and member of its Executive Committee. “They share our vision of utilizing a team of world-class talent to provide innovative and pragmatic advice to PE sponsor clients and their portfolio companies.”

“I am excited to join Sidley and its expanding private equity practice in New York,” said Mr. Norris. “Sidley’s reputation as a leader in private equity, M&A, finance, regulatory, healthcare and life sciences, and so many other areas is a great fit for our sponsor clients and their portfolio companies.”

