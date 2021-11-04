Private Investment Firm Hudson Glade Announces Additions to Team

New Team Members Have Long History with Firm’s Founders

Hudson Glade – a private investment firm focused on “Good-to-Great” consumer, industrial, and services companies at the lower end of the middle market – today announced three additions to its team. All three are experienced professionals who add exceptional resources and capabilities to the firm and complement the founders and Hudson Glade’s Executive Advisory Council.

Craig Marmer joins as Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations. Craig was previously a Managing Director of Probitas Partners, a leading global alternative asset placement firm he co-founded in 2001. He played a key role in growing the company from inception to global success. During Mr. Marmer’s tenure, the company assisted in raising more than $70 billion on behalf of over 90 alternative investment funds. Mr. Marmer worked with global investment managers and emerging independent sponsors, a number of which have become leaders in their space. He earned a B.S. in Economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and his B.A. in International Relations also from the University of Pennsylvania, where he first met the founders of Hudson Glade.

Harris Ackerman joins as a Vice President, having worked earlier in his career with Hudson Glade Co-Founder David Simon as a Senior Associate at Littlejohn & Co. Following Littlejohn, he served as Manager of Mergers & Acquisitions at SunSource, a Littlejohn portfolio company. He then served as Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions at Tech Air, where he was key in growing the firm before its eventual sale to Airgas.

Hudson Glade also bolsters its capabilities by adding the services of Brian Rachal as Chief Financial Officer. Brian was previously Chief Financial Officer at the private equity firm Gridiron Capital and earlier worked alongside David Simon as Vice President and Controller at Littlejohn & Co.

Co-founder David Simon commented, “We are thrilled to add these experienced and talented individuals to the Hudson Glade team. It is terrific to add trusted professionals with whom I have collaborated in the past.” Co-founder Jeff Lowe added, “We look forward to leveraging Craig, Harris and Brian’s skills and expertise as we grow Hudson Glade.”

About Hudson Glade

Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York, Hudson Glade is a private investment firm focused on consumer, industrial, and services companies with demonstrated and defensible growth characteristics operating in the lower end of the North American middle market. The firm partners with talented management teams to make good companies great by deploying proven operating approaches to drive value acceleration. For more information, please visit Hudson Glade’s website at www.hudsonglade.com or contact Hudson Glade by email at info@hudsonglade.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005366/en/