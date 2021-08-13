Private Medicare plans must return overpayments, appeals court rules

Aug 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived a
rule requiring private insurers that administer federally funded
Medicare plans to return potentially billions of dollars in
overpayments they receive based on incorrect diagnoses.
The unanimous ruling by a panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of
Appeals in Washington was a setback for UnitedHealth Group Inc
, which had successfully challenged the rule in a lower
court.
UnitedHealth did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. Nor did the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services, which oversees Medicare, the federal health insurance
program for seniors and certain people with disabilities.
The 2014 rule applies to so-called Medicare Advantage
insurance plans, which are funded through HHS but administered
by private insurers like UnitedHealth.
HHS pays Medicare Advantage plans a base amount per
beneficiary, adjusted according to diagnostic codes reflecting
each beneficiary's individual risk factors.
Under the rule, if a Medicare Advantage insurer learns that
it received a payment based on an unsupported diagnosis, it must
return that payment within 60 days.
According to a 2016 federal audit, the government paid out
about $16.2 billion that year based on unsupported diagnoses,
nearly 10% of the total paid to Medicare Advantage insurers.
In its 2016 lawsuit, UnitedHealth argued that the
overpayment rule treated Medicare Advantage differently from
traditional Medicare, which pays providers on a fee-for-service
basis and does not comprehensively audit claims for
overpayments. The insurer said the difference ran afoul of the
Medicare law's requirement of "actuarial equivalence" between
Medicare Advantage and traditional Medicare.
In 2018, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer in Washington
agreed, overturning the rule.
Circuit Judge Cornelia Pillard, however, wrote for the
appeals court panel Friday that there was "no basis" to conclude
that Congress intended the actuarial equivalence requirement to
"thwart" insurers' obligation to return overpayments.
