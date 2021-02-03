Private Sector External Debt Report as of September 30, 2020

The private sector external debt totaled USD78,882 million as of September 30, 2020, recording a quarterly fall of USD1,239 million, which can be explained by a decrease of both commercial external debts (USD816 million), and financial debts (USD423 million).

External debts for exports of goods amounted to USD4,994 million as of September 30, 2020, showing a quarterly decrease of USD670 million and USD3,028 million compared to the same period of 2019, mainly due to the payments made by the 'Manufacture of Foodstuffs' sector: around USD305 million on a quarterly basis, and USD2,140 million y.o.y.

External debts for imports of goods amounted to USD22,297 million by the end of the third quarter of 2020, with net payments for USD317 million vis-à-vis the end of the previous quarter, and USD2,232 million against the same period of 2019.

External debts for services reached USD7,563 million as of September 30, 2020, up USD172 million against the end of the previous quarter, and USD1,009 million against September 30, 2019. This is explained by a rise of debts to related creditors (USD271 million on a quarterly basis, and of USD798 million y.o.y), as well as a fall (USD100 million on a quarterly basis), and a rise of debts (USD211 million y.o.y.) to unrelated creditors.

The financial external debt totaled USD44,028 million as of September 30, 2020, falling USD423 million on a quarterly basis, and USD1,816 million y.o.y. Transactions mainly involved financial loans-USD26,007 million-, followed by securities-USD16,044 million-, and other financial debts-USD1,977 million.

January 26, 2021