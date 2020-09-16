Private equity firm Ardian raises 2 billion euros for new fund
Private equity firm Ardian has raised 2 billion euros (1.86 billion pounds) for its 'Ardian Expansion Fund V', which the company said on Wednesday highlighted investors' interest in European high-growth companies.
The Ardian Expansion Fund V is aimed at helping European high-growth, mid-sized companies, and Ardian said investors from Asia and the Middle East had contributed to its latest fundraising.
