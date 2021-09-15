Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Private equity firm Bridgepoint assets jump in first results since IPO

09/15/2021 | 02:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) -Private equity company Bridgepoint Group said its total assets surged 54% year-on-year in the first half of 2021 as Europe's economies recovered from the pandemic to boost its first results since listing in July.

Shares in London-listed Bridgepoint remain up more than a fifth since listing as demand for the 'alternative' asset class remains strong among investors.

Assets under management at the end of June were 28.5 billion euros ($33.64 billion), it said in statement on Wednesday, up from 18.5 billion euros a year earlier. Fee-paying assets were up 41% to 17.7 billion euros.

The strong growth, buoyed by an acquisition and fund launch, helped revenues jump 55% year-on-year to 122.2 million pounds, up from 78.7 million pounds in the prior period.

Bridgepoint said it had deployed 2.1 billion euros during the period, investing into six companies across the United Kingdom, United States, Ireland and Switzerland, and raised 2.1 billion euros from selling various stakes.

Looking ahead, the company said it continued to see strong demand to invest in its funds, and was in the market looking to raise 7 billion euros for its Bridgepoint Europe VII fund.

"In line with expectations, we delivered strong growth in revenues and profits in the first half of the year," said William Jackson, Executive Chairman.

"Following the disruption caused by the COVID pandemic last year, during the first half of this year capital deployment returned to normal levels across all our strategic asset classes and we capitalised upon market conditions to deliver strong exits."

($1 = 0.8472 euros)

($1 = 0.7239 pounds)

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Christopher Cushing)

By Simon Jessop


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:40aTruecaller plans to list Class B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm
RE
02:40aTruecaller plans to list Class B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm
RE
02:38aDARKTRACE : ups 2022 growth forecast on strong cybersecurity demand
RE
02:37aPrivate equity firm Bridgepoint assets jump in first results since IPO
RE
02:27aUK inflation rockets to 3.2% in biggest leap on record
RE
02:26aPoland's Allegro in talks to buy Czech online retailer Mall Group -report
RE
02:24aH&M sales pick up less than expected in June-Aug
RE
02:18aLatest N.Korea missile launches no immediate threat, U.S. military says
RE
02:17aFactbox-How Macau is revising its multi-billion dollar gaming industry
RE
02:12aChina tells banks evergrande won’t pay interest due sept. 20 - bloomberg news
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's house of cards: Evergrande threatens wider real estate market
2China's Miniso to double U.S. stores, add NY 'flagship' as pandemic sla..
3Boeing delivers 22 jets in August, 737 MAX 'white tails' nearly gone
4Philippines set to launch maiden onshore dollar bond issue
5Global markets fall after data shows U.S. inflation cooling

HOT NEWS