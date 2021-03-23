Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo to acquire software firm Calabrio from KKR

03/23/2021 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LP said on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire workplace software firm Calabrio Inc from KKR & Co Inc.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but people familiar with the matter said the deal values Calabrio at more than $1 billion, including debt. KKR paid $200 million to acquire Calabrio in 2016.

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Calabrio provides a cloud-based software that allows companies like Netflix Inc and Shopify Inc track and analyze customer service data generated from their contact centers.

Calabrio grew its recurring revenue to nearly 80% of total revenue, up from just 30% about four years ago when it was acquired by KKR, Thomas Goodmanson, its chief executive officer said in an interview.

The increase has in part been driven by the shift to remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic has really shifted a focus to the cloud, in our industry where we help companies take care of their customers, they had to send their contact center agents home and our software was in a perfect place to help them," Goodmanson said.

Thoma Bravo is one the largest software-focused private equity firms with $77 billion in assets under management. Its portfolio companies include information technology services provider SolarWinds Corp and cybersecurity firm McAfee Corp.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Chibuike Oguh


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MCAFEE CORP. -3.26% 23.75 Delayed Quote.42.30%
SHOPIFY INC. 3.48% 1160 Delayed Quote.2.48%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:17aU.n. rights office voices concern at turkey detaining opposition politicians and activists to "silence perceived critics"
RE
06:16aU.n. human rights office calls on turkey to reverse decision to withdraw from international treaty on combating violence against women
RE
06:14aOil falls more than 3% as European coronavirus curbs point to demand hit
RE
06:14aBank of england's cunliffe says public and private sector must work together on cross-border payments
RE
06:13aIn Southeast Asian internet battle, Sea's rise sends rivals scrambling
RE
06:06aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY  : Evolution of Turnover of Enterprises in Retail Trade, January 2021
PU
06:02aPrivate equity firm Thoma Bravo to acquire software firm Calabrio from KKR
RE
06:01aGerman businesses say Easter lockdown will fuel bankruptcies
RE
06:00aISA Cybersecurity Infinity Services now available in Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace
GL
05:56aSupreme Court rules against extending moratorium on bank loan repayments
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China's Tencent faces concessions to win green light for giant videogamin..
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely plans new EV unit after profit fell by a ..
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Box explores sale amid pressure from Starboard - sources
5DAIMLER AG : AB Volvo shares fall 7% after warning chip shortage to hit output

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ