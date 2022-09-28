Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Private equity funds approach Italy's Serie A to explore media rights deal -sources

09/28/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Italy's Serie A headquarters in Milan

MILAN (Reuters) -Apax Partners, Three Hills Capital Partners, Carlyle Group and Searchlight Capital have approached Serie A expressing interest in investing in the media business of Italy's top flight soccer league, three sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The approach by the four private equity firms comes after Serie A last year failed to reach a media rights deal worth 1.7 billion euros ($1.7 billion) with a group of funds led by CVC Capital Partners due to opposition from some of its clubs, including Juventus and Lazio.

Serie A, Apax and Carlyle declined to comment. Three Hills and Searchlight did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other European national soccer leagues such as Spain's La Liga and France's Ligue 1 have clinched deals to sell part of their media business to private equity firms to sustain investments after the pandemic hit revenues.

The sources, who declined to be named because talks are confidential, said representatives for Apax, Carlyle and Three Hills met with Serie A top executives earlier this week.

One of the sources said the three funds, which are working with Italian law firm Zoppini, could present a joint preliminary proposal in the next few days.

Searchlight representatives held a separate meeting with Serie A chiefs, the sources said, adding the fund is also considering submitting a formal expression of interest.

The funds' interest was briefly discussed at a closed-door meeting the 20 Serie A clubs held in Milan on Wednesday, the sources said, adding Serie A would share with the clubs any proposal from the private equity investors.

The clubs on Wednesday also resumed discussions over how to create a separate unit for their media and broadcasting business, which could pave the way for partnerships, two of the sources said.

($1 = 1.0276 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina in MilanEditing by Valentina Za and Matthew Lewis)

By Elvira Pollina


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 2.85% 27.42 Delayed Quote.-51.44%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pWorkiva gets takeover interest from Thoma Bravo, TPG - Bloomberg News
RE
05:50pPeru indigenous groups block river in the Amazon after oil spill
RE
05:48pIMF agrees $293 million financing for Barbados, first deal under new trust fund
RE
05:48pFlorida governor desantis says storm surge from hurricane ian ha…
RE
05:47pQuebec premier: Adding immigrants who do not speak French would be 'suicidal'
RE
05:46pFlorida governor desantis says hurricane ian will cause damage '…
RE
05:41pUtilities Up on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:40pCommunications Services Up on Risk-Appetite Rebound -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.00% to 104.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Gains 1.46% to $0.9736 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Door slams on Fed 'put' as market pain takes back seat to inflation fig..
2Norway to hike taxes by $3 billion on power firms, fish farms
3European shares reverse losses as BoE intervenes to cool bond markets
4ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
5Eisai says Alzheimer's drug succeeds in slowing cognitive decline

HOT NEWS