Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Private equity, hedge funds object to U.S. carried-interest tax hike proposal

07/28/2022 | 03:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange, in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Private equity and hedge funds cautioned on Thursday that a proposed U.S. tax increase on carried-interest income could potentially hurt small businesses and big investors, such as endowments, foundations and pension funds.

Carried interest refers to a longstanding Wall Street tax break that let many private equity and hedge fund financiers pay the lower capital gains tax rate on much of their income, instead of the higher income tax rate paid by wage-earners.

A change in the tax rule, which has been discussed for over a decade, would raise $14 billion, according to senators.

"Over 74% of private equity investment went to small businesses last year. As small business owners face rising costs and our economy faces serious headwinds, Washington should not move forward with a new tax on the private capital that is helping local employers survive and grow," Drew Maloney, president and chief executive of the American Investment Council.

The Managed Funds Association (MFA) said pension funds, endowments and foundations' $1.5 trillion investments in hedge funds and other alternative asset managers help them achieve better performance.

"It is crucial Congress avoids proposals that harm the ability of pensions, foundations, and endowments to benefit from high value, long-term investments that create opportunity for millions of Americans," said Bryan Corbett, MFA president and CEO.

A potential tax hike would mainly affect private equity and hedge fund managers compensation, which is largely tied to the performance of the funds.

The carried-interest tax hike is part of the Democrats' broad proposals to increase taxes on corporations and wealthy individuals to finance new spending on energy, electric vehicle tax credits and health insurance investments.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, Chibuike Oguh and David Randall, in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52pU.S. State Dept approves potential sale of F-35 fighters, munitions to Germany
RE
03:48pPrivate equity, hedge funds object to U.S. carried-interest tax hike proposal
RE
03:48p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.038% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 2.680% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:47pBiden explained to xi his core concerns about china's economic p…
RE
03:47pSENIOR U.S. ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL : Macroeconomic coordination…
RE
03:47pSENIOR U.S. ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL : Biden, xi had a 'direct an…
RE
03:47pSENIOR U.S. ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL : Biden brought up long-stan…
RE
03:47pSENIOR U.S. ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL : Xi used similar language b…
RE
03:47pSENIOR U.S. ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL : Biden, xi discussed face-to…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Moderate rebound in U.S. economic growth seen in second quarter as infl..
2Fresenius : Conference Call Preliminary Q2/2022 Results
3Air Liquide prepares for possible gas cuts as half-year sales beat fore..
4Is the U.S. in a recession? Fresh GDP data to amplify debate
5General Electric : GE Gas Power Awarded $4.2 Million in Funding from AR..

HOT NEWS