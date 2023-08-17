STORY: There were no survivors from the accident.

It crashed near Elmina township after departing from the holiday island of Langkawi, en route to Selangor's Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, chief executive of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia Norazman Mahmud said in a statement.

The CAAM said the flight was operated by Jet Valet Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian private jet services company.

Jet Valet did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Reuters, but local media cited the company as saying it will cooperate with authorities on the investigation.