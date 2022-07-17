Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Privately issued digital currencies likely better - Australia central bank chief

07/17/2022 | 01:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Consumer-focused digital tokens issued by private companies could be better than central bank-issued tokens assuming the companies can be regulated appropriately, the Australian central bank governor said on Sunday.

Many central banks around the world are developing so-called central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), either retail tokens to be used directly by consumers or wholesale tokens to be used by banks within the financial system.

This is partly in response to the development of so-called stablecoins, privately issued tokens such as Tether and USDC, whose value is pegged to that of a traditional asset, often the U.S. dollar, which are typically used as a store of value and to make payments.

The risk of such tokens for financial systems were underscored in May when crypto markets were sent tumbling by the collapse of one stablecoin TerraUSD and its paired token Luna, though these helped underpin a network of decentralised finance (DeFi) applications, rather than being used to make real world payments.

"If these tokens are going to used widely by the community they are going to need to be backed by the state, or regulated just as we regulate bank deposits," said Reserve Bank of Australia governor Phillip Lowe, speaking in a panel discussion of central bankers at a G20 finance officials meeting in Indonesia that was streamed online.

"I tend to think that the private solution is going to be better - if we can get the regulatory arrangements right - because the private sector is better than the central bank at innovating and designing features for these tokens, and there are also likely to be very significant costs for the central bank setting up a digital token system," he said.

Lowe and his fellow panelists agreed that more needed to be done to create a sufficiently strong regulatory system for such tokens.

(Reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aPrivately issued digital currencies likely better - Australia central bank chief
RE
07/17New Zealand extends fuel excise duty cut until end-Jan to give inflation relief
RE
07/16Income from S.Korean treasury bonds to be exempt from taxes, says minister
RE
07/16China's monetary policy has ample room to meet challenges - state media
RE
07/16S.korea to exempt taxes on income from korean treasury bonds to…
RE
07/16Russia preparing for next stage of offensive, Ukraine says
RE
07/16Indonesia central bank will not hesitate to hike rate when inflation picks up-gov
RE
07/16China reports 691 new COVID cases on July 16 vs 547 a day earlier
RE
07/16British prime minister contenders set to clash in second TV debate
RE
07/16British prime minister contenders set to clash in second TV debate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TT Electronics Partners with Honeywell Aerospace on Next-generation Ine..
2Australia's ANZ in advanced talks to buy Suncorp's banking arm-media
3Technical problem forces IndiGo plane to land in Karachi -ANI
4New Zealand extends fuel excise duty cut until end-Jan to give inflatio..
5Sports schedule for Monday, July 18

HOT NEWS