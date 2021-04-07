Log in
Privia Health Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

04/07/2021 | 11:02am EDT
Privia Health Group, Inc. (“Privia Health”), a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Privia Health intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “PRVA.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Credit Suisse, Piper Sandler, William Blair are also acting as active book-running managers. Canaccord Genuity and Truist Securities are also acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering, and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed initial public offering may be obtained for free from (i) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or (ii) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, via telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or via email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Our platform is led by industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers.


© Business Wire 2021
