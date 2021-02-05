Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pro Football Retired Players Association : to Present Inaugural PFRPA Champion Awards to NFL, NFLPA and FAIR Leadership

02/05/2021 | 01:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA), a national organization that develops programs and benefits for retired NFL players, announced three recipients of its inaugural PFRPA Champion Awards.

PFRPA Champion Awards honorees are:

  • Roger Goodell, Commissioner of the National Football League (NFL)
  • DeMaurice Smith, Executive Director of the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA)
  • Lisa Marie Riggins, President and Founding Board Member of Fairness for Athletes in Retirement (FAIR)

The PFRPA Champion Awards are given in recognition and appreciation of individuals for their efforts as champions for the retired NFL player community. The three recipients contributed and played important leadership roles in increasing retirees' pension benefits in the latest NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which was ratified last year. The increased pension enhances the well-being of retired players, particularly those who finished before the 1993 CBA granted players free agency and other benefits.

"We're pleased to unveil an awards program that celebrates those who have had integral roles in making a difference for retired players, said Dave Robinson, vice-chairman of the PFRPA Board of Directors. "We selected three people whose stellar leadership, advocacy and attentiveness to the issues have made an incredible impact, and we want to purposefully acknowledge their efforts."

PFRPA focuses on solidifying and preserving the legacy of retired NFL players by creating and managing new revenue streams, while developing meaningful health, welfare and educational programs. The organization currently provides dental and vision insurance benefits to retired players and their spouses. PFRPA also offers its members access to exclusively designed programs, such as Gridiron Gaming, which offers retired players an opportunity to compete again within esports, and the PFRPA Social Media Workshop.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the formal awards presentation will take place at an event in Washington, D.C. later this year.

About Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA)
PFRPA is a champion for retired NFL players, dedicated to bettering the lives of those who contributed to the game. PFRPA, the first court-established retired NFL player organization, through its leadership and dedication, has been on a mission to solidify and preserve the legacy of retired NFL players. Through the Greater Good Fund, PFRPA's 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, PFRPA develops various health and welfare programs, designed exclusively for retired NFL players. For more information about PFRPA, visit www.pfrpa.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pro-football-retired-players-association-to-present-inaugural-pfrpa-champion-awards-to-nfl-nflpa-and-fair-leadership-301223221.html

SOURCE Pro Football Retired Players Association


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:00aVIACOMCBS : Nick Cannon resumes working with ViacomCBS after firing
AQ
08:00aCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY : CP executives to address virtual conferences in February
AQ
08:00aExco Technologies Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
GL
08:00aBOQI International Medical Announces Receipt of $1.7 Million from Closing of the Sale of One of Its Pharmacy Chains
GL
08:00aMETRO : Supervisory Board to decide on appointment of Steffen Greubel as new CEO next Monday
EQ
07:58aTIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:58aAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of LIA Holdings Ltd. and Its Rated Subsidiaries
BU
07:57aBLACKBAUD : Celebrating Black History Month in the U.S. and Canada
PU
07:57aRWS : SDL partnership with Fuji Xerox marks strategic milestone in global expansion
PU
07:57aEPIC Pharmacy Network Names Bretta Grinsteinner Vice President of Network Development
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ