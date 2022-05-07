Pro-Russian forces say 50 more people evacuated from besieged Ukraine plant

(Repeats for wider distribution, no change to text)
* 'Influential' states working to save Azovstal fighters
* Ukraine fears Russia aims to wipe out Azovstal fighters
* More civilians evacuated from bombed-out steelworks
KYIV, May 7 (Reuters) - Pro-Russian forces said 50 more
people were evacuated on Saturday from the besieged Azovstal
steelworks in Mariupol, where scores of civilians have been
trapped for weeks alongside Ukrainian fighters holed up in the
Soviet-era plant.
The territorial defense headquarters of the self-declared
Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Telegram that a total of
176 civilians had now been evacuated from the steelworks.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
About 50 civilians had been moved on Friday from the
sprawling, bombed-out plant to a reception center in nearby
Bezimenne, in the separatist DPR, whose forces are fighting
alongside Russian troops to expand their control of large parts
of eastern Ukraine. Dozens of civilians were also evacuated last
weekend.
"Today, May 7, 50 people were evacuated from the territory
of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol," the DPR said.
Mariupol has endured the most destructive bombardment of the
10-week-old war. The plant is the last part of the city - a
strategic southern port on the Azov Sea - still in the hands of
Ukrainian fighters. Scores of civilians have been trapped for
weeks alongside them in the plant with little food, water or
medicine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a late-night video
address on Friday that Ukraine was working on a diplomatic
effort to save defenders barricaded inside the steelworks. It
was unclear how many Ukrainian fighters remained there.
"Influential intermediaries are involved, influential
states," he said, but provided no further details.
The defenders have vowed not to surrender. Ukrainian
officials fear Russian forces want to wipe them out by Monday,
in time for Moscow's commemorations of the Soviet Union's
victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
Evacuations of civilians from the Azovstal plant brokered by
the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red
Cross (ICRC) began last weekend. But they were halted during the
week by renewed fighting.
The city's mayor estimated earlier this week that 200 people
were trapped at the plant. It was unclear how many remained.
President Vladimir Putin declared victory in Mariupol on
April 21, ordered the plant sealed off and called for Ukrainian
forces inside to disarm. But Russia later resumed its assault on
the plant.
Asked about plans for Russia to mark Monday's anniversary of
the Soviet Union's World War Two victory over Nazi Germany in
parts of Ukraine it holds, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov
said on Friday "The time will come to mark Victory Day in
Mariupol."
BATTLE FOR THE EAST
Mariupol, which lies between the Crimea Peninsula seized by
Moscow in 2014 and parts of eastern Ukraine taken by
Russia-backed separatists that year, is key to linking up the
two Russian-held territories and blocking Ukrainian exports.
Ukraine's general staff said on Saturday Russian forces were
pursuing an offensive in eastern Ukraine to establish full
control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and maintain the
land corridor between these territories and Crimea.
Near Kharkiv, Russian forces continue artillery shelling of
settlements near the northeastern city. They blew up three road
bridges in the region in order to slow down the
counter-offensive actions of the Ukrainian forces, the general
staff said.
Russia said on Saturday it had destroyed a large stockpile
of military equipment from the United States and European
countries near the Bohodukhiv railway station in the Kharkiv
region.
The defense ministry said it had hit 18 Ukrainian military
facilities overnight, including three ammunition depots in
Dachne, near the southern port city of Odesa.
It was not possible to independently verify either side's
statements about battlefield events.
DRONE STRIKES IN MOLDOVA
A senior Russian commander said last month Russia planned to
take full control of southern Ukraine and that this would
improve Russian access to Transdniestria, a breakaway region of
Moldova.
Pro-Russian separatists in Moldova said on Saturday that
Transdniestria had been hit four times by suspected drones
overnight near the Ukrainian border. Nearly two weeks of similar
reported incidents in Transdniestria have raised international
alarm that the war in Ukraine could spread over the frontier.
Ukraine has repeatedly denied any blame for the incidents,
saying it believes Russia is staging false-flag attacks to
provoke war. Moscow, too, has denied blame.
In the Kharkiv region, governor Oleh Sinegubov reported
three shelling attacks overnight on Kharkiv city and in the
village of Skovorodinyvka, which caused a fire that nearly
destroyed the Hryhoriy Skovoroda Literary Memorial Museum.
Skovoroda was a philosopher and poet in the 1700s.
Sinegubov said the museum's collection was not damaged as it had
been moved to a safer place.
"The occupiers can destroy the museum where Hryhoriy
Skovoroda worked for the last years of his life and where he was
buried. But they will not destroy our memory and our values,"
Sinegubov said in a social media post.
Moscow calls its actions since Feb. 24 a "special military
operation" to disarm Ukraine and rid it of what it calls
anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West.
Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war
and have accused Russian forces of war crimes.
Moscow denies the allegations and says it targets only
military or strategic sites, not civilians. More than 5 million
Ukrainians have fled abroad since the start of the invasion.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Reuters bureaus; Writing by
Michael Perry and William Maclean
Editing by William Mallard and Frances Kerry)