Pro-Trump group gathers intel for its war on voting machines

Oct 22 (Reuters) - In June, a man and a woman turned up
unannounced at the office of Catherine Roeske, the city clerk in
Oak Creek, Wisconsin. They wanted to ask Roeske detailed
questions about how local elections were run.
“We’re pretty much these grassroots people,” the man said,
according to an audio recording of the encounter. “We’re
nonpartisan,” the woman added. All they wanted, she said, was to
educate citizens about the electoral process.
Roeske dutifully answered their questions. Only later did
she learn from a Reuters reporter that the couple were part of a
national effort to gather intelligence for prominent allies of
former U.S. President Donald Trump who promote stolen-election
conspiracy theories. And that intelligence would be used
primarily to campaign for radical changes in the U.S. voting
system that election officials overwhelmingly oppose.
Roeske got another surprise when she reviewed a summary of
her interview posted online by the surveyors: It was riddled
with mistakes, potentially fueling the misinformation that many
voting administrators are struggling to combat.
The Oak Creek survey was one of more than 260 conducted with
county and city election officials across eight battleground
states and sponsored by the America Project. The influential
right-wing group was co-founded by Michael Flynn, who was
Trump’s national security advisor, and wealthy businessman
Patrick Byrne. The organization told Reuters it is using the
information to fuel a multi-state campaign to promote the
Trump-backed agenda of eliminating electronic voting machines
and returning to hand-counted paper ballots.
The America Project finances litigation seeking to overturn
the 2020 election and public campaigns challenging the integrity
of U.S. voting systems. It also donates heavily to groups
backing pro-Trump election deniers who are campaigning for top
state offices. Weeks after the 2020 election, both Flynn and
Byrne visited the White House to urge Trump to use the military
to seize voting machines in an effort to overturn the election
result, according to the congressional investigation of the Jan.
6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Many surveyors working with the America Project told
election officials that they were politically neutral and
engaged in voter education. Chris Quackenbush, a Republican who
interviewed officials in Florida, told Reuters the surveyors
only “pretended” to be nonpartisan. The real objective was to
gather technical information on voting machines to help wage a
campaign against them, said Quackenbush, a former software
executive who wore a “NO VOTING MACHINES” badge during an
interview.
Information from the surveys, she said, could help identify
“problem areas” in how local officials run elections. "It could
be used to attack them. It could be used to improve them.” She
added: "It could be used to sue them."
Reuters interviewed 45 election officials who were
approached for the survey. Only two of them were aware of the
America Project’s involvement. Thirteen said their responses
were misrepresented or misreported in the surveyors’ summaries
of their discussions. The errors often involved the
administrators’ views on voting machines or other hot-button
issues.
Reporters for this story also filed public records requests
to obtain emails and messages exchanged between election
officials and surveyors, and reviewed hours of interview
recordings that the surveyors posted online.
Asked why surveyors didn't explain the America Project’s
involvement, the organization said that it partnered with
state-level groups and wanted them to be “front and center.” The
America Project denied hiding its involvement. “We are proud of
it, and refer to it as a concrete example of how we are
promoting election integrity in our fundraising efforts,” said
America Project spokesperson Kristin Davis in a written
statement.
Davis said the organization wrote the surveys and trained
the surveyors to reassure the officials they interviewed that
the effort was nonpartisan. She said the surveyors' failure to
disclose their political loyalties didn't undermine that claim.
“In a democracy, people are allowed to support political
parties,” Davis said, adding that it would be “unfortunate” if
any surveyors were only “pretending to be nonpartisan."
Davis said the information from the surveys would help
promote an “election reform agenda” in each state, including the
elimination of voting machines. She said none of the information
will be used to attack or sue election officials.
Election officials and experts overwhelmingly say that
getting rid of voting machines would make elections more
vulnerable to fraud and error; officials who took the surveys
consistently rejected the idea of hand-counted paper ballots.
Davis said understanding the reasons for their opposition would
be "incredibly helpful” to the America Project as it crafts a
strategy to convince those officials that hand-counting “can be
cheaper, easier and faster."
Asked why some surveyors told officials they were engaged in
voter education, Davis said the effort could help the America
Project “better encourage participation in election reform.” She
said some surveyors may have interpreted that goal as voter
education. Addressing mistakes in reports on the surveys, Davis
said some interviewers might have misinterpreted officials’
statements or failed to capture “conversational nuance.”
The surveyors wrote up the election officials’ answers and
posted accounts of their interviews online. While the questions
differed slightly from state to state, all sought details on how
election offices use and manage voting machines and ballot
drop-boxes.
Most election officials who took the survey said they would
have responded even had they known of the America Project’s
involvement. They wanted to be transparent, they said, and
valued opportunities to inform voters.
Still, some worried that their answers could be twisted to
undermine public confidence in elections. Five officials
expressed alarm that errors in the surveys could spread
misinformation – a charge the America Project denied. One
official said she wouldn’t meet with the surveyors again without
the county’s attorney present.
'PROBABLY SKEWS DEM'
The interviewers who visited Roeske’s office in Oak Creek
identified themselves as Chuck Maier and Virginia Pratt. Oak
Creek is part of Milwaukee County, one of two big urban counties
that in 2020 helped Democrat Joe Biden defeat Trump in
Wisconsin.
Maier and Pratt asked more than 30 questions. At least half
the answers, as reported by the surveyors, contained assumptions
or inaccuracies, Roeske said.
For example, the survey report noted that Roeske “probably
skews Dem” in her choice of election inspectors. Roeske told
Reuters that she accepts all qualified inspectors, regardless of
political affiliations. The surveyors noted that inspectors were
trained “by a contractor or NGO.” In the group’s audio
recording, Roeske said she does the recruiting and training
herself.
Roeske’s support for Oak Creek’s single drop-box seemed to
prompt the closing remark on the surveyors’ account of the
conversation: “I think she’s a Dem. She was pro-drop box.”
Roeske, an elected official, said she’s neither a Democrat
nor a Republican; she’s officially nonpartisan.
Maier and Pratt couldn't be reached for comment.
In other states, too, surveyors questioned election
officials without disclosing the America Project’s involvement,
according to audio recordings and Reuters interviews with
officials.
In Virginia, a surveyor told Mecklenburg County’s registrar:
“We’re nonpartisan – just to help students and citizens." In
Wisconsin, interviewers identified themselves as “concerned
citizens” in Junction City and as “just a couple of girlfriends”
in the town of Lanark.
Some surveyors seemed reluctant or unable to provide even
basic information. Asked by an election official in Rockingham,
Virginia, where their home base was located, one member of the
group said he didn’t know. “Richmond comes to mind,” another
said.
The America Project said that the state-level groups
organizing the surveys disclose their America Project
partnerships on their websites. Those state groups use “America
First” – Trump’s political slogan – in their names. Some include
conspiratorial partisan rants on their websites, falsely
claiming the 2020 election was stolen.
But Reuters found that surveyors rarely mentioned their
affiliations with the America First groups. Oak Creek’s Roeske
said the surveyors who visited her presented a business card
that read, “We The People.” Others identified themselves as
representatives of local organizations with less
partisan-sounding names, such as “election transparency” groups
in Texas and Florida.
Margetta Hill, the election administrator for Victoria
County in Texas, said she would have rejected an interview
request had she known the America Project was behind the
surveys. Hill agreed to sit down with Maria Miller, who said she
was a coordinator from Texas for Election Transparency, on July
27.
“The only reason I met with them was because they described
themselves as nonpartisan,” she told Reuters.
At the county election office, Miller and three associates
quizzed Hill on a range of topics, including the maintenance and
security of voting machines.
Hill was surprised when Reuters told her that Miller’s group
was backed by the America Project. In 2020, Miller was the
national coordinator for Latinos for Trump, a Florida-based
coalition. Miller also worked this year on the campaign of
Bianca Gracia, a pro-Trump Republican candidate for the Texas
legislature. Gracia – who said God had “appointed and assigned”
her for the position – lost badly. She is now a “chief
strategist” at the America Project.
In an interview, Miller described herself as a Christian
conservative. Asked how the surveyors can call themselves
nonpartisan given the America Project’s political activities,
she responded that the organization calls itself nonpartisan.
“As far as I know, they're nonpartisan,” she said.
The surveyors who turned up in the Village of Amherst,
Wisconsin, told Jodi Patoka, the clerk and treasurer, that they
were "just citizens" with "no agenda," according to an audio
recording. Asked how she felt after learning from Reuters about
the America Project's involvement, Patoka replied: "Like we were
lied to."
The surveyors could not be reached for comment. Asked about
the Village of Amherst interview, the America Project’s Davis
said: “Perhaps this volunteer did not understand the nuances of
the relationship” between the state group and the America
Project, “but nothing has ever been done that is misleading.”
OPAQUE FINANCES
The America Project surveyors often told election officials
that they aimed to improve election transparency. But the
finances of the organization behind the surveys are opaque.
The America Project was incorporated in Delaware as a
nonprofit in April 2021 and characterizes itself as a
“nonpartisan social welfare organization.” Its initial
non-profit federal tax filing – a public disclosure of its
officers, revenue and spending – was due last spring. The group
obtained a six-month extension that effectively shrouds its
financial activity until just after the November elections.
The America Project says on its website that its “primary
goal is to unite coalitions” around its core values. These
extend beyond the conduct of elections to include border
security, gun rights, parental rights, opposition to coronavirus
vaccine and mask mandates, and promotion of Judeo-Christian
traditions, according to its website and public statements.
While the organization describes itself as nonpartisan, the
America Project’s federal tax-exempt status does not require
that designation. But partisan political work cannot be its
“primary” activity or account for more than half its spending.
An examination of the America Project’s social media
accounts, public events and the political activities of its
officers shows that the group is a powerful force in a
nationwide movement to contest Trump’s 2020 loss and question
the integrity of U.S. elections. The surveys are part of its
"Operation Eagles Wings," which broadly aims to organize local
groups in battleground states to monitor the 2022 elections. The
surveys were reported earlier by the election-affairs website
Votebeat.
Byrne has blamed Trump’s 2020 loss on a non-existent
international plot to turn America into a Chinese colony. He
faces a $1.6 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems
over false claims about its machines. He has denied any
wrongdoing and is contesting the suit.
Byrne made a fortune as founder and chief executive of
internet retailer Overstock.com. He said at an America Project
news conference in February that he had given the organization
about $8 million and would be covering all the group’s 2022
costs, amounting to “several million dollars.”
The group's chief evangelist is co-founder Michael Flynn, a
former U.S. Army lieutenant general and briefly Trump’s national
security advisor, who was pardoned by Trump after pleading
guilty in 2017 to lying to federal investigators about his
contacts with a Russian official. In frequent appearances around
the country, Flynn has falsely claimed that Trump was robbed of
reelection in 2020 by widespread voter fraud. He often speaks at
events featuring adherents of QAnon, the sprawling conspiracy
theory that casts Trump as a savior figure battling a Democratic
cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles and cannibals.
Davis, the America Project spokesperson, said Flynn had “no
managerial role” in the organization. “He is an outside
strategic advisor and is not involved in any decision making,”
she said. Flynn's brother Joe is the America Project's third
co-founder and oversees its day-to-day operations. Joe Flynn did
not respond to requests for comment.
The America Project provided more than $3 million to finance
an audit of the 2020 election results in Arizona’s largest
county, Maricopa, according to the company that conducted the
review, Cyber Ninjas. The audit was commissioned by Republican
state legislators and backed by other pro-Trump organizations.
The effort backfired: It found no evidence of election fraud and
confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory.
The America Project has given $155,000 to a political action
committee that promotes pro-Trump election deniers running for
top state offices, according to campaign finance records. In
Colorado, it donated $100,000 to a group that opposed a
candidate running against an election conspiracy theorist
seeking the Republican nomination for Secretary of State. And in
Michigan, it gave another $100,000 to a Republican-run group
pushing to rewrite state voting laws.
The America Project is also pursuing litigation challenging
election results and policies. In Michigan, it has sponsored a
new lawsuit brought by Republican candidates and officials
seeking to void the state’s 2020 election results. In Georgia,
it has funded VoterGA, a group that has filed several legal
challenges to the state’s voting procedures and its handling of
the 2020 election. Voter GA also has filed petitions with county
election offices contesting the legitimacy of tens of thousands
of voter registrations.
JUST 'ASKING QUESTIONS'
In Florida, the election-official surveys were coordinated
by Michael Thompson, who said he was paid by the America
Project. Thompson is the state director of its affiliate,
Florida for America First. The state group, however, conducted
the surveys under a different name: Floridians for Election
Transparency, of which Thompson is also the state director.
Asked by Reuters if he thought it was important to inform
election officials that the America Project was behind the
surveys, Thompson replied: "I don't see why, really."
Quackenbush, who worked on Thompson’s team, said election
supervisors wouldn't have talked had they known she was working
with the America Project. "We weren't supposed to be talking to
the supervisor and saying: 'I'm a Republican, I'm here to look
over your shoulder,'" she said. "They have been trained that we
people making questions are breeding misinformation and
malcontent in the voters."
Quackenbush said she came away disappointed because the
election officials she interviewed wanted to keep using voting
machines. “That’s their security blanket,” she said.
Thompson briefly outlined the findings of the Florida
surveys during a September presentation at a West Palm Beach
conference that also featured right-wing election deniers
campaigning for secretary-of-state positions.
He said his team had interviewed supervisors in about 30 of
Florida’s 67 counties. “Unfortunately, about 10 of them wouldn’t
even meet with us,” he said. “Why the hell wouldn’t they sit
down and have a conversation with us? I mean, all we’re doing is
asking questions.”
MISTAKES AND MISINFORMATION
Many surveyors’ accounts of their interviews were riddled
with mistakes. At Reuters’ request, 30 election officials
reviewed their surveys; nearly half said the interviewers had
distorted their views or just got them plain wrong. This was
potentially damaging, they said, because the surveys are
spreading misinformation about sensitive issues such as voting
machines and about election officials themselves, who are
already enduring an unprecedented wave of threats and pressure.
One example is a survey that reported a June 24 interview
with an election official in Crawford County, Pennsylvania,
named Sue Milliard. County administrators were confused: There’s
no Sue Milliard in Crawford's election office. And no Crawford
election official participated in the survey, said Gina
Chatfield, the county’s chief clerk.
The published survey also said the county used voting
machines made by Election Systems & Software and monitored
ballot drop boxes with a security camera. But Crawford County
doesn’t use ES&S voting machines and doesn’t have drop boxes,
Chatfield said.
There is, however, an election official named Sue Milliard
in Pennsylvania’s Elk County, about 100 miles to the east. She
doesn't recall talking to the group, said her manager, Kimberly
Frey.
In Pennsylvania’s Northumberland County, Reuters asked two
officials to review the group’s published survey. They found
mistakes in nine of their responses to 33 questions. “You try to
be transparent and open so that you can bring faith back to the
process,” said the county’s chief clerk, Nathan Savidge. “But
sometimes that turns around and bites you because then they use
something against you.”
In Lycoming, also in Pennsylvania, elections director
Forrest Lehman said the surveyors never disclosed their America
Project backing. Had he known, Lehman said he would have been
more guarded in his answers because of uncertainty over the
group’s agenda.
The surveyors also made mistakes in its published report of
Lehman’s answers. It said, for example, that a sheriff monitored
video of the county's drop box. No sheriff does this, Lehman
explained, for a simple reason: “We don’t have any drop boxes.”
(Reporting by Andrew R.C. Marshall, Peter Eisler and Jason
Szep; editing by Brian Thevenot)