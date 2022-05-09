Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pro-military symbols adorn shop windows of western brands in Moscow

05/09/2022 | 09:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Decorations to celebrate Victory Day in Russia are seen on the window display of De Beers shop on Petrovka Street in Moscow

(Reuters) - Salvatore Ferragamo and De Beers branded stores were decked out with pro-military symbols to mark Russia's annual Victory Day parade on Monday, demonstrating how little control high-end retailers have over how their goods are sold in the country.

Franchise agreements mean Russian partners continue to sell the merchandise, despite many major multinational retailers saying they would stop or suspend trading in Russia after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russia has long been a market for luxury goods firms in Moscow and there has been no noticeable change in shopping habits in recent weeks.

Salvatore Ferragamo's store on Stoleshnikov Alley, a pedestrianised shopping street a stone's throw from the Bolshoi Theatre, displayed decorations in the orange and black of the St. George ribbon widely worn by Kremlin supporters.

The ribbon, first introduced as an honour by Catherine the Great, has gained significance in the Russian-speaking world since separatists in eastern Ukraine adopted it as a symbol of their support for Russia in 2014.

Ferragamo's stores are run on a franchise basis by Russian luxury goods retailer Jamilco. Jamilco did not respond to requests for comment.

A member of staff in Ferragamo's flagship Moscow store said deliveries of new collections had stopped, but the franchise model meant the branch could remain open.

Ferragamo said on LinkedIn on March 11 that it "does not own or operate any retail store in Russia, nor does it control the operations of third-party distributors who sell its products".

The Italian company added that it had stopped all shipments to Russia since the end of February. Ferragamo did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Other luxury goods outlets displaying similar decorations included De Beers, whose store is also operated by a franchise partner. De Beers, which is owned by Anglo American, has said it will stop shipping goods to it.

De Beers did not respond to requests for comment.

The St. George ribbon does not necessarily equate to direct support for Russia's current action in Ukraine, but is part of wider remembrance of the colossal human loss of life the Soviet Union suffered during World War Two, which is known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War.

However, Moldova's pro-Western parliament passed a law last month banning Russian military symbols and included the ribbon on the former Soviet state's list.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:22aPakistan stock market tumbles as investors fret about unclear economic policy
RE
10:21aIn Venezuela, inflation and dollarization deepen schism between private and state employees
RE
10:21aUN rights session planned on Ukraine, to address Mariupol 'mass casualties'
RE
10:18aLet's not make same mistakes as past once Ukraine-Russia conflict ends-Macron
RE
10:18aU.S. wholesale inventories unrevised in March
RE
10:18aJapan expects launch of U.S. Indo-Pacific economic plan during Biden visit
RE
10:18aRenault CEO - decision on Russian operations to come in weeks
RE
10:15aBoE's Saunders says neutral rate might be in 1.25-2.5% range
RE
10:14aTSX hits 3-month low as Shaw, resource-linked stocks tumble
RE
10:13aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PostNL cuts forecast on inflation and supply chain challenges, shares d..
2China's Iranian oil imports ease on poor margins, lure of Russian oil
3ENI : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
5Analyst recommendations: Lowe's, Match Group, Shopify, Simmons, William..

HOT NEWS