Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ProAmpac : Acquires APC Paper Group

07/20/2021 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Strengthens Leadership Position in Recyclable Paper-Based Packaging Products

ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, today announced that it has acquired APC Paper Group (“APC Paper”), a leading producer of recycled paper packaging products for food service and retail markets. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

APC Paper specializes in the production of 100% recycled kraft paper products. The company primarily serves food service packaging, consumer products, e-commerce, industrial and home improvement markets. With this acquisition, ProAmpac expands its paper manufacturing capabilities and strengthens its market position in the important recycled and sustainable product categories.

Greg Tucker, Founder and CEO of ProAmpac, said, “APC Paper is widely respected for its commitment to innovation and 100% recycled paper products. Together, we will have greater capabilities in our paper-based markets as we strengthen our leading position in sustainable packaging products. I am thrilled to welcome APC Paper’s talented team to ProAmpac.”

Tom Moore, President of APC Paper, said, “ProAmpac shares our commitment to producing innovative products that are environmentally friendly. By joining forces with ProAmpac, we will be able to deliver a broader product portfolio to our customers and exciting opportunities for our team. I look forward to working alongside ProAmpac to provide the highest-quality recycled paper products to our customers.”

Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and other co-investors. ProAmpac has nearly 50 sites globally, with nearly 5,800 employees supplying over 5,000 customers in 90 countries. ProAmpac innovates, engineers and manufactures flexible and sustainable packaging and material science solutions for various consumer, healthcare, e-commerce, retail and industrial goods markets. APC Paper will adopt the ProAmpac brand and will maintain operations at its manufacturing facilities in New Hampshire and New York.

Chris Trick, Investment Partner at Pritzker Private Capital, said, “The addition of APC Paper’s innovative portfolio gives ProAmpac greater capacity for recycled and sustainable paper packaging products. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Greg and the ProAmpac team.”

Mesirow served as the exclusive financial advisor to APC Paper Group.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About APC Paper Group

APC Paper Group has been a leader in the recycled paper industry since 1991. APC Paper produces high-quality, 100% recycled paper products for customers in the food service, building and consumer retail markets. APC Paper’s mills have been in operation since the 1800’s and the company has facilities in Claremont, N.H. and Norfolk, N.Y. For more information, visit www.apcpaper.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:11pDEUTSCHE POST : Bulgaria's Dronamics to supply delivery drones to DHL in deal worth up to 1.86bn a year
AQ
03:10pDEVOTEAM G CLOUD DOES IT AGAIN : Devoteam named 2020 Google Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year – Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
PU
03:10pBALYO : John Hayes of BALYO Featured in Forbes Panel Discussion of Handling Customer Objections
AQ
03:09pFabric Leads Headless Commerce Movement with 800% YoY Growth and $100M in New Series B Funding
PR
03:08pICE CANADA MORNING COMMENT : Canola Swings Higher
DJ
03:08pAs Youth Return to Classrooms, MHA Analysis Finds Vast Majority of States Unprepared to Address Youth Mental Health Crisis; Calls for More Education, Supports, and Services in Schools
GL
03:07pWILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : U.S. employers planning larger pay raises for 2022, Willis Towers Watson survey finds
AQ
03:07p QOMPLX Reboots Punkspider
GL
03:06pCISCO : How Cisco Networking Academy's Learning Engineering team creates a pathway to new skills
PU
03:06pTRUST ANALYTICS AND ANTI-SPOOFING PROTECTION : It's Already in Your Network
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BUBBLES, BUBBLES EVERYWHERE: Jeremy Grantham on the bust ahead
2Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RUNNING LOW ON BATTERY POWER: Brexit Britain faces an acid test
4CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP : CHINA EVERGRANDE : Stocks staunch sell-off even as global economy fears linger
5Jeff Bezos, world's richest man, carries out inaugural space voyage

HOT NEWS