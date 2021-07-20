ProAmpac : Acquires APC Paper Group

Strengthens Leadership Position in Recyclable Paper-Based Packaging Products

ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, today announced that it has acquired APC Paper Group (“APC Paper”), a leading producer of recycled paper packaging products for food service and retail markets. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

APC Paper specializes in the production of 100% recycled kraft paper products. The company primarily serves food service packaging, consumer products, e-commerce, industrial and home improvement markets. With this acquisition, ProAmpac expands its paper manufacturing capabilities and strengthens its market position in the important recycled and sustainable product categories.

Greg Tucker, Founder and CEO of ProAmpac, said, “APC Paper is widely respected for its commitment to innovation and 100% recycled paper products. Together, we will have greater capabilities in our paper-based markets as we strengthen our leading position in sustainable packaging products. I am thrilled to welcome APC Paper’s talented team to ProAmpac.”

Tom Moore, President of APC Paper, said, “ProAmpac shares our commitment to producing innovative products that are environmentally friendly. By joining forces with ProAmpac, we will be able to deliver a broader product portfolio to our customers and exciting opportunities for our team. I look forward to working alongside ProAmpac to provide the highest-quality recycled paper products to our customers.”

Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and other co-investors. ProAmpac has nearly 50 sites globally, with nearly 5,800 employees supplying over 5,000 customers in 90 countries. ProAmpac innovates, engineers and manufactures flexible and sustainable packaging and material science solutions for various consumer, healthcare, e-commerce, retail and industrial goods markets. APC Paper will adopt the ProAmpac brand and will maintain operations at its manufacturing facilities in New Hampshire and New York.

Chris Trick, Investment Partner at Pritzker Private Capital, said, “The addition of APC Paper’s innovative portfolio gives ProAmpac greater capacity for recycled and sustainable paper packaging products. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Greg and the ProAmpac team.”

Mesirow served as the exclusive financial advisor to APC Paper Group.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About APC Paper Group

APC Paper Group has been a leader in the recycled paper industry since 1991. APC Paper produces high-quality, 100% recycled paper products for customers in the food service, building and consumer retail markets. APC Paper’s mills have been in operation since the 1800’s and the company has facilities in Claremont, N.H. and Norfolk, N.Y. For more information, visit www.apcpaper.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

