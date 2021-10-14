ProAmpac : Launches Water Resistant Curbside Recyclable Paper Mailer

Today, ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, announced the launch of their ProActive Recyclable® Paper Mailers. These curbside recyclable mailers have up to 70% lower water absorption versus a standard kraft paper mailer. Utilizing a robust paper, ProActive Recyclable Paper Mailers ensure protection of the package during transit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014006013/en/

The ProAmpac curbside recyclable mailers have up to 70% lower water absorption versus a standard kraft paper mailer (Photo: Business Wire)

“This new paper mailer offers the water resistance required to ensure that goods arrive at their destination as intended, as well as being curbside recyclable through paper recycling streams,” explains Brent Wise, sales vice president for ProAmpac.

ProActive Recyclable Mailer includes an elegant side seam construction that provides opportunities for sleek branded graphics, appearing much less industrial than center seamed traditional paper mailers. The sealed top can have single or dual closure options that prevent product intrusion, but also includes an easy open tear strip for consumers to ensure goods arrive without tamper.

Available for purchase online from ProAmpac, the ProActive Recyclable Mailer is available in three stock sizes and can be customized with or without bottom gusset for enhanced space.

To learn more about ProAmpac’s eCommerce paper products, please contact either Brent Wise (Brent.Wise@proampac.com), or visit our website at ProAmpac.com.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability -- provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital acquires and operates North America-based middle-market companies with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. Led by Tony Pritzker and the former investment and operating professionals of Pritzker Private Capital, the firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long-term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

For media inquiries email: media@proampac.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014006013/en/