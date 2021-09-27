Log in
ProFrac : Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Public Listing

09/27/2021 | 07:01am EDT
WILLOW PARK, Texas, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProFrac today announced that it has previously confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed public offering of its common stock. The size and price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

ProFrac Files S-1 Confidentially

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/profrac-announces-confidential-submission-of-draft-registration-statement-for-proposed-public-listing-301385239.html

SOURCE ProFrac


© PRNewswire 2021
