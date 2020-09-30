ProSearch Partners with ESI Analyst to Advance Legal Discovery of Modern Data

LOS ANGELES and SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, today announced a partnership with ESI Analyst, a Tidal Change Technologies, Inc. SaaS Solution that empowers collaborative metadata analysis and investigation. The ESI Analyst platform facilitates the review of mobile data by building a narrative that incorporates meaningful data points into dynamic visuals, allowing ProSearch clients to gain valuable insight for improved outcomes.



The ProSearch team of discovery experts, analysts and data scientists will leverage the ESI Analyst cloud-based data investigation platform in the review and examination of data from smartphones, chat and messaging applications, social media platforms, as well as Slack and other collaboration tools. ESI Analyst taps content, metadata and geolocation data to power matter timelines, charts and reports, offering discovery professionals and enterprise legal teams a more complete view of individuals, events and facts in the case story.

“Communications in text, chat and collaborative applications present unique challenges in discovery,” says Scott Bailey, director of client services at ProSearch. “ESI Analyst is a game-changer in solving the problems presented by modern data types. The software stands out in its ability to analyze content and metadata from multiple sources and present a richer story of relevant actors and communications. The intuitive interface and visual reports allow us to quickly provide enterprise clients with important facts in the case, reducing the time and cost of review.”

“ProSearch is known as a top-tier provider of innovative, full-service discovery to leading corporations and law firms,” says Trent Livingston, founder and CEO of ESI Analyst. “We have great respect for their forensic and data sciences teams and have enjoyed a fruitful collaborative relationship, working together to solve clients’ data challenges. I am excited to take our partnership to the next level.”

ProSearch has licensed ESI Analyst to use for both its corporate enterprise client installations and matter-based transactional projects. The software integrates seamlessly with Relativity and other discovery platforms and is intuitive for end users, allowing ProSearch clients to easily gain meaningful insights from modern data.

About ESI Analyst

ESI Analyst seeks to balance the scales of legal discovery by enabling every case or investigation to have access to technology, regardless of case value. As a highly effective and affordable electronic discovery investigation platform, ESI Analyst provides a suite of metadata analysis tools. Leveraging intelligent link analysis, the platform allows for data visualization, reporting and review of multiple disparate forms of metadata, culminating in a succinct graphical timeline of events. To learn more, visit ESIanalyst.com.

About ProSearch

ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet electronic discovery, fraud investigation, compliance and information governance requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys and discovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Learn more about solutions and careers at ProSearch by visiting Prosearch.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Legal Marketing for ProSearch

vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com

651.552.7753