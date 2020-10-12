ProSearch and Text IQ Partner to Bring Additional Structure to Unstructured Data and Reduce Document Review Costs by up to 50% for ProSearch Enterprise Customers

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a top provider of discovery and advanced technology-assisted review solutions to corporate legal departments, and Text IQ, the leading artificial intelligence platform to reduce risk, time and operational costs in privilege and privacy review, announced today their strategic partnership. The collaboration promises to bring comprehensive and compelling solutions to Global 2000 enterprises, helping in-house counsel mitigate risk in cases such as privilege review, PI detection and auto-redaction. Text IQ’s unique machine learning technology will extend the price certainty and predictability in document review that ProSearch clients enjoy by introducing additional reductions in operational costs of up to 50%.



“Our partnership with Text IQ allows us to offer clients AI-driven technology that perfectly complements our service delivery model, innovative workflows and deep expertise in deriving insights from data,” says Matt Davidson, director of client services at ProSearch. “Text IQ will enable ProSearch to effectively manage not just a single use case like privilege review automation, but an entire portfolio of cases ready for improvements like CCPA compliance. Our specialists went through an extensive training and certification program at Text IQ and are now ready to work with our clients to automate the expensive and time-consuming parts of discovery, helping them improve legal and business outcomes.”

With its corporate Enterprise offering, ProSearch reimagines the conventional approach to solution design and service delivery by working as part of client discovery teams. Data is no longer simply collected and processed for single matters; rather, consistent workflows and value-driven solutions are implemented to improve efficiency in a more holistic way. Source data is repurposed, and reusable data assets are created with the knowledge and insight the team acquires and carries across matters.

“Text IQ is a recognized leader in artificial intelligence with its innovative approach to creating a layer of structured data on top of risky, unstructured data, such as emails and chat messages, where privileged and sensitive personal information can easily get missed,” states Greg Palm, legal industry veteran and former general counsel of Goldman Sachs. “The combination of Text IQ’s proprietary AI software and the ProSearch service delivery model should achieve greater efficiency and cost predictability in what has long been regarded as a largely unpredictable and volatile cost center.”

“I am excited about our partnership with ProSearch, a company that has long been regarded as a pioneer among discovery service providers,” comments Omar Haroun, Text IQ co-founder and COO. “ProSearch is the first provider to be fully trained and certified on Text IQ. Together we can help enterprises untangle the risky mess created by unstructured data.”

Text IQ’s software maps language and people into a Social Linguistic Hypergraph™ and runs machine learning on top of that to understand meaning, roles and relationships. Its platform, the AI Brain, automates this understanding of context at scale, employing continuous, human-reinforcement input that improves its accuracy over time.

With a history of collaboration for multiple Global 2000 customers, Text IQ and ProSearch have built a unique synergy combining Text IQ’s software’s ability to automate the identification and review process of privilege and PII and ProSearch’s expertise in developing workflows to drive significant value and cost savings to their mutual customers.

Text IQ and ProSearch are teaming up for a new webinar, “Bringing Predictability to an Unpredictable Cost Center: Document Review,” on Thursday, December 10, at 2:00 p.m. EDT. Panelists will share more about how the two organizations are collaborating to help corporate enterprise customers improve outcomes.

About ProSearch

ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet electronic discovery, fraud investigation, compliance and information governance requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys and discovery specialists collaborate with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Learn more about solutions and careers at ProSearch by visiting Prosearch.com.

About Text IQ

Text IQ leverages the latest in unsupervised machine learning, graphical modeling and deep learning to create AI solutions to identify and protect sensitive information for the world’s largest enterprises. Our technologies are applied within privacy, legal and compliance departments in almost all major industries spanning the Global 2000, uncovering latent risk buried in unstructured data and providing protection from crises.

