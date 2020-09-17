Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ProShares : Names Asset Management Industry Veteran Executive Director, Thematic Investing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

ProShares, a premier provider of ETFs, today announced that Scott Helfstein, PhD has been named Executive Director, Thematic Investing. He will be part of the company’s Strategy team and report to Steve Cohen, Managing Director, Strategy at ProShares.

“I am pleased to have Scott join us to lead our thematic investing efforts and to take them to the next level,” said ProShares CEO Michael L. Sapir. “We look forward to Scott building on our current successes in thematic investing with our retail disruption, infrastructure and pet care ETFs, and establishing ProShares as a leader in thematic ETFs.”

Mr. Helfstein joins ProShares from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where he provided global investment advice as well as built and managed thematic portfolios focused on technological disruption. Mr. Helfstein has also held roles at BNY Mellon Investment Management, Credit Suisse and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

“This is an exciting time to join an ETF industry leader like ProShares,” Mr. Helfstein said. “I look forward to helping the team build a best-in-class thematic business and contributing to the broader business.”

A leader outside of the financial industry as well, Mr. Helfstein is a senior fellow at the Center for Cyber and Homeland Security at Auburn University and was an adjunct scholar at the Modern War Institute at the United States Military Academy West Point. He holds a joint doctorate in public policy and political science from the University of Michigan, a master’s degree in war studies from King’s College, London, and a degree in finance from The George Washington University.

About ProShares

ProShares has been at the forefront of the ETF revolution since 2006. ProShares now offers one of the largest lineups of ETFs, with more than $43 billion in assets. The company is the leader in strategies such as dividend growth, interest rate hedged bond and geared (leveraged and inverse) ETF investing. ProShares continues to innovate with products that provide strategic and tactical opportunities for investors to manage risk and enhance returns.

ProShares are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co., which is not affiliated with the funds' advisor or sponsor.

Sept 17, 2020

Your use of this site signifies that you accept our Terms and Conditions of Use.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:54pBEST'S COMMENTARY : Federal Flood Insurance Backstop Could See Severe Losses From Hurricane Sally
BU
02:53pVBI VACCINES INC/BC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:53pRELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES : IIROC Trading Resumption - RLV
AQ
02:51pValueSelling Associates Welcomes Sales Industry Expert Bart van Eijck
GL
02:49pWall St sinks more than 1% as tech stocks resume slide
RE
02:46pTOLL BROTHERS : Announces Acquisition of Keller Homes to Drive Expansion into Colorado Springs Market
AQ
02:46pROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TRUSTED LAW FIRM, First Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. – GOL
GL
02:46pToll Brothers Announces Acquisition of Keller Homes to Drive Expansion into Colorado Springs Market
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : U.S.-China investment flows..
2DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : 'Project Botticelli' takes shape as LSE board examines Borsa bids
3AKZO NOBEL N.V. : AKZO NOBEL NV : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group