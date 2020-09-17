ProShares : Names Asset Management Industry Veteran Executive Director, Thematic Investing

ProShares, a premier provider of ETFs, today announced that Scott Helfstein, PhD has been named Executive Director, Thematic Investing. He will be part of the company’s Strategy team and report to Steve Cohen, Managing Director, Strategy at ProShares.

“I am pleased to have Scott join us to lead our thematic investing efforts and to take them to the next level,” said ProShares CEO Michael L. Sapir. “We look forward to Scott building on our current successes in thematic investing with our retail disruption, infrastructure and pet care ETFs, and establishing ProShares as a leader in thematic ETFs.”

Mr. Helfstein joins ProShares from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where he provided global investment advice as well as built and managed thematic portfolios focused on technological disruption. Mr. Helfstein has also held roles at BNY Mellon Investment Management, Credit Suisse and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

“This is an exciting time to join an ETF industry leader like ProShares,” Mr. Helfstein said. “I look forward to helping the team build a best-in-class thematic business and contributing to the broader business.”

A leader outside of the financial industry as well, Mr. Helfstein is a senior fellow at the Center for Cyber and Homeland Security at Auburn University and was an adjunct scholar at the Modern War Institute at the United States Military Academy West Point. He holds a joint doctorate in public policy and political science from the University of Michigan, a master’s degree in war studies from King’s College, London, and a degree in finance from The George Washington University.

