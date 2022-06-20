ProShares to launch ETF aimed at shorting bitcoin

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - ProShares, a provider of
bitcoin-linked exchange traded funds (ETF), announced on Monday
it plans to launch on Tuesday an ETF aimed at shorting the
world's largest cryptocurrency.
Called the ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE
Ticker: BITI), the fund will provide a way for
investors to potentially profit from a decline in the price of
bitcoin or hedge their cryptocurrency exposure with an ETF, the
company said in a statement. It is further intended to address
the challenge of acquiring short exposure to bitcoin, which can
be onerous and expensive for many investors.
"As recent times have shown, bitcoin can drop in value,"
said ProShares CEO Michael Sapir, in a statement. "BITI enables
investors to conveniently obtain short exposure to bitcoin
through buying an ETF in a traditional brokerage account."
For investors who prefer a mutual fund, ProFunds, the
affiliated mutual fund company of ProShares, plans to launch
Short Bitcoin Strategy ProFund (BITIX) on Tuesday. The
BITIX mutual fund will have the same investment objective as
BITI.
In October last year, ProShares launched the ProShares
Bitcoin Strategy ETF, the first U.S. bitcoin-linked
ETF, attracting more than $1 billion in assets from the public
in two days.
The crypto market, however, is currently in a free fall,
with bitcoin leading the way.
Bitcoin, dropped on Saturday to as low as $17,592.78,
falling below the key $20,000 level for the first time since
December 2020. On Monday, it hit a session low of $19,616.10 and
was last down 2.2% at $20,112.
Since the beginning of the year, bitcoin has lost 59% of its
value against the U.S. dollar.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)