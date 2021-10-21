ProTab Increases Premix Production Capabilities in Large Expansion

Brands can expect to customize health products with improved quality and efficiency.

Foothill Ranch, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As brands are increasingly introducing innovative health products to the market to satisfy consumers’ desires for a nutritional edge in food and beverages, Southern California custom contract manufacturer ProTab Laboratories announced the completion of a multimillion-dollar plant expansion, increasing its premix production and making it one of the largest in the West.

“We are committed to meeting our customer needs, and our recent expansion reflects the dedication to offering high-capacity runs for all forms of premix applications while providing exceptional service to our customers,” explains Randy Pollan, senior vice president of sales at ProTab Laboratories.

Premixes are a customized mixture of two or more ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids, botanicals, specialty ingredients, natural flavors, and sweeteners.

Brands can expect many advantages for using premixes, such as optimum uniformity of batches, increased efficiency in material loss, effective management of raw material lead-times, and savings on labor, inventory, and analytical testing.

ProTab Laboratories newly expanded state-of-the-art Premix Division offers several styles of blending technologies to meet customers’ increased needs. The proprietary process utilizes geometric blending for enabling ProTab Labs to blend small and large volume premixes.

“This expansion will enable us to provide excellent customer service and shorter lead times for our growing base of premix customers on the West Coast for all categories, particularly beverages,” said Tim Nguyen, head of ProTab's Premix Division.

“Premixes are ideal for applications such as functional beverages, cereal, pet food, etc.,” said Nguyen. “Brands now have better options in product delivery systems --- an ingredient in capsule form can now be offered as a stick-pack powder package for functional beverage applications, making it more convenient for consumers.”

According to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research, the global customized premix market is expected to reach $2.38 billion by 2028. The market growth is primarily driven by the growing demand for fortifying beverages and foods like dairy and bakery products. Market growth is also propelled by the significant rise in consumption of dietary supplements to improve immune health and contain the growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

ProTab offers complete in-house analytical laboratory services for quality control validation, including analytical and dissolution testing capabilities. ProTab's large-capacity equipment and blending services support unique formulations that meet customers' desired specifications.

ProTab Labs is an exhibitor at the SupplySide West convention at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, October 27 and 28, at booth number #3965.

About ProTab Laboratories

ProTab Laboratories is a custom contract manufacturer operating a state-of-the-art facility in Southern California for providing rapid turnaround services for tablet, capsule, and powder form products, along with high-capacity mixing processes for nutritional and dietary supplements, tableting, micro-encapsulation, granulation, and milling. From inception to the final product, ProTab can guide brands through the product development and technical process.

Certifications

ProTab manufacturing operation is fully compliant with all current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) established within the industry and meets or exceeds all quality standards for Nutritional Supplements. The company has established Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to ensure that this standard is met in all manufacturing process phases. Our quality control standards are compliant with Kosher, Halal, Health Canada, USDA Organic, State of California Department of Public Health, NSF, and Non-GMO Project Verified.

