Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ProTab Increases Premix Production Capabilities in Large Expansion

10/21/2021 | 03:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brands can expect to customize health products with improved quality and efficiency.

Foothill Ranch, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As brands are increasingly introducing innovative health products to the market to satisfy consumers’ desires for a nutritional edge in food and beverages, Southern California custom contract manufacturer ProTab Laboratories announced the completion of a multimillion-dollar plant expansion, increasing its premix production and making it one of the largest in the West.

“We are committed to meeting our customer needs, and our recent expansion reflects the dedication to offering high-capacity runs for all forms of premix applications while providing exceptional service to our customers,” explains Randy Pollan, senior vice president of sales at ProTab Laboratories.

Premixes are a customized mixture of two or more ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids, botanicals, specialty ingredients, natural flavors, and sweeteners.

Brands can expect many advantages for using premixes, such as optimum uniformity of batches, increased efficiency in material loss, effective management of raw material lead-times, and savings on labor, inventory, and analytical testing.

ProTab Laboratories newly expanded state-of-the-art Premix Division offers several styles of blending technologies to meet customers’ increased needs. The proprietary process utilizes geometric blending for enabling ProTab Labs to blend small and large volume premixes.

“This expansion will enable us to provide excellent customer service and shorter lead times for our growing base of premix customers on the West Coast for all categories, particularly beverages,” said Tim Nguyen, head of ProTab's Premix Division.

“Premixes are ideal for applications such as functional beverages, cereal, pet food, etc.,” said Nguyen. “Brands now have better options in product delivery systems --- an ingredient in capsule form can now be offered as a stick-pack powder package for functional beverage applications, making it more convenient for consumers.”

According to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research, the global customized premix market is expected to reach $2.38 billion by 2028.  The market growth is primarily driven by the growing demand for fortifying beverages and foods like dairy and bakery products. Market growth is also propelled by the significant rise in consumption of dietary supplements to improve immune health and contain the growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

ProTab offers complete in-house analytical laboratory services for quality control validation, including analytical and dissolution testing capabilities. ProTab's large-capacity equipment and blending services support unique formulations that meet customers' desired specifications.

ProTab Labs is an exhibitor at the SupplySide West convention at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, October 27 and 28, at booth number #3965.

###

About ProTab Laboratories

ProTab Laboratories is a custom contract manufacturer operating a state-of-the-art facility in Southern California for providing rapid turnaround services for tablet, capsule, and powder form products, along with high-capacity mixing processes for nutritional and dietary supplements, tableting, micro-encapsulation, granulation, and milling. From inception to the final product, ProTab can guide brands through the product development and technical process.

Certifications

ProTab manufacturing operation is fully compliant with all current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) established within the industry and meets or exceeds all quality standards for Nutritional Supplements. The company has established Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to ensure that this standard is met in all manufacturing process phases. Our quality control standards are compliant with Kosher, Halal, Health Canada, USDA Organic, State of California Department of Public Health, NSF, and Non-GMO Project Verified.

Attachments


Latest news "Companies"
03:34pLOREAL : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
03:34pKERING : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
03:34pOECS Releases E-Mobility Toolkit For Decision Makers in Small Island Developing States
PU
03:34pDEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:34pCanadian Energy Centre CEO Tom Olsen responds to recommendations in the Public Inquiry into Anti-Alberta Energy Campaigns
GL
03:33pBNP PARIBAS : Launches New Philanthropic Campaign with Independent Nonprofit, The Forgotten International
BU
03:32pUNION PACIFIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:31pTENCENT : After Kanter's Tibet comments, Celtics blacked out in China
AQ
03:31pInvesco Canada announces cash distributions for its Canadian-listed ETFs
AQ
03:31pINVESTOR ALERT- LONGEVERON INC. (NASDAQ : LGVN) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against the Longeveron Inc.
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China ..
2Nel ASA: Third quarter 2021 financial results
3Nokia Oyj : to publish third-quarter and January-September 2021 report ..
4S.Korean stocks fall for a second day as mood sours over Evergrande
5Barclays shines but miners are hit by Evergrande’s woes

HOT NEWS