Proact Joins LogicMonitor Partner Network to Expand Multicloud Infrastructure Monitoring Services Powered by AIOps

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading cloud-based infrastructure monitoring and observability platform, today announced its partnership with Proact IT Group AB, Europe’s leading independent data center and managed service provider (MSP) specializing in multicloud integrations, data management and IT risk management. Proact joins a distinguished group of global resellers, systems integrators, MSPs and technology integrators who are already part of the LogicMonitor Partner Network .



Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Proact is a trusted IT service provider across 15 European and North American countries. As an IT solutions specialist, Proact sought a solution that could help them optimize their clients’ comprehensive IT environments and leverage AI and machine learning to predict and prevent issues before they negatively impacted the broader business. After a rigorous assessment, Proact chose to partner with LogicMonitor due to its market-leading AIOps capabilities that both enhance business performance and prevent disruptive and costly downtime.

“We are excited about this new partnership with LogicMonitor as we are seeing a strong market trend towards AIOps. It’s a new mindset within IT operations where machine learning is applied to collected data to predict what will happen within certain environments,” says Per Sedihn, Proact’s Chief Technical Officer and Vice President of Portfolio and Technology. “With LogicMonitor, Proact is now able to improve our reactive support and provide even more proactive maintenance. Customers benefit because insights surfaced will be used to prevent incidents from occurring in the first place and to provide optimization that leads to performance and efficiency gains.”

By adding LogicMonitor’s best-in-class monitoring and observability platform to their solutions portfolio, Proact gains the ability to automatically discover and monitor thousands of technologies within their customers’ multicloud environments; identify performance irregularities in real-time; and provide forward-looking recommendations based on intelligent data forecasting.

“LogicMonitor continues to evolve its partner strategy to focus not only on global expansion, but also on hyper-localization. In the wake of the pandemic, many enterprises have turned to local organizations with market leading expertise to address their business needs,” said Sanjay Gupta, Global Vice President of Channels and Alliances at LogicMonitor. “We recognize the power in aligning with companies that not only have a global footprint but also established trust within their local markets. Partnering with Proact extends LogicMonitor’s availability via a trusted global IT managed services provider who has strong local ties within their key markets.”

The LogicMonitor Partner Network empowers members such as Proact to expand their company’s offerings and profit margins by providing LogicMonitor’s best-in-class monitoring and observability platform as a managed service. Partner Network members are also given access to exclusive training and certification programs, sales and marketing collaboration, dedicated partner managers, and much more once they join the exclusive network.

For more information about benefits associated with joining the LogicMonitor Partner Network, please visit www.logicmonitor.com/partners .

About LogicMonitor®

At LogicMonitor®, we expand what’s possible for enterprises and MSPs through infrastructure monitoring and observability software. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors everything from networks to applications to the cloud, empowering companies to focus less on problem-solving and more on innovation. Our cloud-based platform helps ITOps, developers and business leaders see more, know more, and do more. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com .

About Proact

Proact is Europe’s leading independent data center and cloud services provider. By delivering flexible, accessible and secure IT solutions and services, we help companies and authorities reduce risk and costs, whilst increasing agility, productivity and efficiency. We’ve completed over 5,000 successful projects around the world, have more than 3,500 customers and currently manage in excess of 100 petabytes of information in the cloud. We employ over 1,000 people in 15 countries across Europe and North America. Founded in 1994, our parent company, Proact IT Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in 1999 (under the symbol PACT). For further information about Proact’s activities please visit us at www.proact.eu.