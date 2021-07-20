Proactive announces Bolivia – the Opportunity Awaits, a five-part series on mining in Bolivia

New York, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive is pleased to announce a five-part video interview series focusing on mineral exploration and development in Bolivia, a country with a proud, centuries-long mining history that continues to this day.



Produced by Proactive, in cooperation with New Pacific Metals Corp., Bolivia – the Opportunity Awaits explores what it is like to explore, discover, develop and mine in today’s Bolivia, particularly in light of the change in the country’s national government in the second half of 2020.

Bolivia – the Opportunity Awaits features New Pacific Metals Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mark Cruise and guests from the Bolivian legal and business communities.

The first episode is available beginning Tuesday, July 20, and can be viewed here, with subsequent episodes scheduled for release on August 3, 17, 31 and September 14.

Once the series is complete, all episodes will be available for on-demand viewing at https://ca.proactiveinvestors.com/TSE:NUAG/New-Pacific-Metals/.

