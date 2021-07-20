Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Proactive announces Bolivia – the Opportunity Awaits, a five-part series on mining in Bolivia

07/20/2021 | 02:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive is pleased to announce a five-part video interview series focusing on mineral exploration and development in Bolivia, a country with a proud, centuries-long mining history that continues to this day.

Produced by Proactive, in cooperation with New Pacific Metals Corp., Bolivia – the Opportunity Awaits explores what it is like to explore, discover, develop and mine in today’s Bolivia, particularly in light of the change in the country’s national government in the second half of 2020.

Bolivia – the Opportunity Awaits features New Pacific Metals Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mark Cruise and guests from the Bolivian legal and business communities.

The first episode is available beginning Tuesday, July 20, and can be viewed here, with subsequent episodes scheduled for release on August 3, 17, 31 and September 14.

Once the series is complete, all episodes will be available for on-demand viewing at https://ca.proactiveinvestors.com/TSE:NUAG/New-Pacific-Metals/.

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

 For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:07pGAMCO INVESTORS : to File a New $500 Million Shelf Registration Tomorrow
BU
03:07pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.06% to Settle at $69.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pDIDI ALERT : Shareholders With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
BU
03:03pU.S. dollar advances to three-month high in safety move
RE
03:03pNIO : Kris Tomasson to Keynote at the ArtCenter College of Design's Virtual Car Classic
PU
03:03pAMEREN : Dream Center Peoria's new commercial kitchen one step closer to reality with major gift from Ameren Illinois
PU
03:03pKorea Ginseng Corp. Wins NutraIngredients-USA 2021 Product of the Year
GL
03:02pAsurio General Manager Jack Coffelt Appointed to the NFPA 72 Standards Committee
GL
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.39% to Settle at $2.0127 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pDeli Star Establishes New Headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BUBBLES, BUBBLES EVERYWHERE: Jeremy Grantham on the bust ahead
2Most institutional investors expect to buy digital assets, study finds
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : RUNNING LOW ON BATTERY POWER: Brexit Britain faces an acid test
4Wall Street reverses sell-off despite COVID variant concerns
5EU to tighten rules on cryptoasset transfers

HOT NEWS