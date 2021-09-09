Proactive headlines including Power REIT, Whitehorse Gold, The Valens Company, BlueRush and SoLVBL Solutions
09/09/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
Power REIT closes acquisition of large Michigan cannabis cultivation greenhouse in US$18.4M deal click here
Western Magnesium inks agreement to build first ever eco-friendly magnesium plant in eastern Ohio click here
Manganese X releases technical report for Battery Hill project in New Brunswick click here
Logiq launches new exclusive mobile payment option for driver license psychological testing in Indonesia click here
Global Energy Metals completes first phase program of soil geochemical sampling and geological mapping at Monument Peak click here
Whitehorse Gold reveals high-grade gold equivalent results from its Skukum project in Canada’s Yukon click here
Benchmark Metals identifies new 'Black Lake' copper-gold-silver target at Lawyers click here
SoLVBL Solutions completes independent test validation for its Q by SoLVBL cryptographic product click here
BioHarvest Sciences says new manufacturing facility in Israel has successfully met certification requirements ahead of time click here
Mindset Pharma selects Treatment-Resistant Depression and End of Life Cancer Angst as initial target indications for MSP-1014 click here
The Valens Company announces white label partnership with leading, technology-powered, cannabis retailer Fire & Flower click here
Gevo, and Chevron unit sign letter of intent to jointly invest in new facilities to turn inedible corn into sustainable aviation fuel click here
BlueRush says it has experienced significant growth in subscription bookings for 2021 click here
Nextleaf Solutions ships its first Glacial Gold products to the BC Liquor Distribution Branch click here
Marble Financial licenses its Marble Connect product to Konect Ai click here
First Mining Gold says it has entered into an earn-in agreement with ALX Resources; Acquires additional claims in Birch-Uchi click here
BetterLife Pharma strikes research agreement with Medical College Wisconsin for its TD-0148A neurological receptor studies click here
Recruiter.com Group launches Amplify, an artificial intelligence (AI) powered solution for proactive candidate outreach click here
Namaste Technologies confirms name change to Lifeist Wellness to reflect CBD product sales in the UK click here
Real Luck Group announces partnership with user onboarding solution Checkin.com click here
Vanstar Mining initiates drilling program on its Felix property in Quebec click here
TruTrace Technologies to roll out cannabis validator with top cannabis cultivator and products manufacturer Flora Growth click here
Zynerba presents longer-term tolerability and efficacy data of Zygel in children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder click here
Predictmedix expects SBL Testing Technologies partnership with Haztech to boost delivery of its Safe Entry Station technology click here
CanaFarma partners with Vertical Wellness to introduce Just Live CBD Sparkling Water click here
Algernon Pharmaceuticals appoints Harry Bloomfield QC to its board of director, says he has been elected chairman click here
Falcon Gold stakes more prospective ground in central Newfoundland click here
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power kicks off testing of its next-generation power units with Gaskatel click here
New Pacific Metals hits silver-rich polymetallic mineralization with first two holes of Carangas drill program click here
New Oroperu Resources receives shareholder approval for its merger with First Light Capital click here
Stifel raises target price for i-80 Gold Corp to C$6.20 per share, repeats 'Buy' following "transformative" acquisitions of Lone Tree and Ruby Hill click here
