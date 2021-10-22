Log in
Proactive news headlines including ACME Lithium, Esports Entertainment, Ketamine One, and Ascendant Resources

10/22/2021
New York, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • ACME Lithium to power the energy revolution with its projects in the heart of Nevada’s lithium-rich region
  • Esports Entertainment partners with NetEase as official esports tournament and broadcast provider for Naraka: Bladepoint
  • Ketamine One announces changes to shares' listing after spin-out transaction of its subsidiary company
  • Ascendant Resources appoints mining veteran Clinton Swemmer as its vice president, technical services

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
