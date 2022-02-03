Proactive news headlines including ACME Lithium, Mindset Pharma, Vejii Holdings, Logiq, Sonoro Gold and Healixa

New York, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Cloud DX launches its Cloud XR division to support the emerging medical metaverse click here
- Lumina Gold announces drill results from first two holes on Cangrejos cold-copper deposit in Ecuador click here
- ACME Lithium strikes US$3M funding agreement with Lithium Royalty Corporation click here
- Logiq appoints 'GoLogiq' dedicated executive team click here
- Sonoro Gold has a storied management and great asset in Mexico, says Equity Research click here
- Falcon Gold says results from the 2022 field program on the Gaspard Gold Claims shows heavy mineral concentrates from three creek drainages click here
- GoviEx Uranium set to kick off drilling at its Falea project in Mali click here
- SPYR Technologies subsidiary Applied Magix announces MagixStatus line of USB Type-C charging cables click here
- Co-Diagnostics says its joint venture CoSara receives clearance from Indian regulators from Hepatitis B viral load test click here
- Boosh Plant-Based Brands says Save On Foods confirms its first order will be for all its 170 stores throughout Canada click here
- Nextleaf Solutions set to sell its Glacial Gold products in Ontario; provides update on BC and Nova Scotia distribution click here
- Healixa begins accepting 'indications of interest' to order its Global Aquaduct units click here
- Looking Glass Labs CEO says company positioned as a 'leader in dynamic spaces' of Web3 platform click here
- MySize launches FirstLook Smart Mirror, its ultimate omnichannel solution for retailers click here
- Vejii's business-to-business platform VEDGEco.com sees 25% uptake in automatic reorders in January click here
- Playgon celebrates Chinese New Year and Year of the Tiger with its proprietary table game Tiger Bonus Baccarat click here
- Fobi AI strikes strategic partnership with Canadian software development company Barnet Technologies click here
- DRDGOLD says increased operating costs and Rand gold price fall have hit earnings in first half click here
- Psyched Wellness reports additional positive results from preclinical oral toxicity study of Amanita Muscaria (AME-1) click here
- Harvest One says launch of another LivRelief Infused product 'milestone' as it continues to expand portfolio of infused licensed products click here
- Victory Resources gears up for drilling its Smokey lithium property in Nevada click here
- Mindset Pharma identifies additional drug candidates from 'Family 3' psilocybin compounds, shows potential as substitute for microdosing click here
- Mydecine Innovations announces appointment of Dr Victoria Hale to the company’s board of directors click here
- Nextech AR announces multi-year expansion of its 3D/AR e-commerce contract with Kmart Australia click here
- Kodiak Copper identifies 'compelling' targets at MPD project from last year's surveys click here
- AMPD Ventures announces expansion of Learning Factory Digital Twin Project in partnership with Digital Technology Supercluster click here
- ESE Entertainment inks partnership with BallStreet Trading in connection with its $50,000 free-to-play live Super Bowl event, 'The Market' click here
- Lion Copper and Gold acquires 'exceptional' Blue Copper prospect in Montana, USA click here
- Faron Pharmaceuticals says Traumakine study shows induction of CD73 molecule prevents death after emergency open aortic surgery click here
- Royal Wins says Kash Karnival platform has seen an over 200% increase in installs and 120% increase in active player base since its launch in the US click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com