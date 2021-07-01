Proactive news headlines including AEX Gold, Helix BioPharma, Imagine AR, Empower Clinics and Kintara Therapeutics

New York , July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Exactus Inc (OTCQB:EXDI) buys Colorado hemp product producer Panacea Life Sciences in stock deal click here

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) reveals acquisition of SaaS security and privacy solutions provider CyberKick click here

Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) says its planned acquisition target SenlangBio starts first-in-human clinical trial for recurrent brain cancer click here

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) (FRA:ZGV3) nearing the tipping point for the commercialization of its renewable hydrocarbon technology, says Water Tower Research click here

American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) completes purchase of land at Tahoe Reno Industrial Park earmarked for a battery storage facility click here

AEX Gold Inc (LON:AEXG, TSXV: AEX) applies for new exploration licence in South Greenland click here

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc (NASDAQ:PESI) (FRA:PFX1) wins multi-million dollar service contract for Tritium Systems Demolition and Disposal project click here

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) (FRA:3DM) (OTCMKTS:DMPWW) reports topline results from Phase 2 clinical study of VAL-083 for recurrent GBM click here

Helix BioPharma Corp (TSE:HBP) (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) (FRA:HBP) plans management shakeup in September click here

Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (OTCPINK:EPWCF) (FRA:8EC) sees fiscal 2020 revenue pop by 58% as its diagnostics lab churns through coronavirus tests click here

Imagine AR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) (FRA:GMS1) says Global Sports Initiatives partnered with Ryan Norman Racing for the Honda Indy 200 click here

Vox Royalty Corp (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) appoints new chief investment officer; named as one of the 50 fastest growing companies of 2021 by The Silicon Review click here

Steppe Gold Limited (TSE:STGO) (OTCQX:STPGF) (FRA:2J9) gets the go-ahead to cross-list on the Mongolian Stock Exchange click here

