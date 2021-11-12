Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Proactive news headlines including Alibaba, KWESST, CULT Food Science, Therma Bright and Emmaus Life Sciences

11/12/2021 | 01:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York , Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies: 

 

  • Alibaba posts record sales from 'Singles Day' shopping festival but growth rate slows click here
  • Great Panther Mining closes upsized $23M public underwritten offering click here
  • Emmaus Life Sciences posts $5.8M in 3Q revenue as efforts to expand access to Endari sickle cell disease treatment bear fruit  click here
  • KWESST says General Dynamics Land Systems has picked its Phantom electronic decoy for new US military vehicle program  click here
  • Harbor Custom Development strikes deal to sell 20 lots in Washingston state to Noffke Land Holdings for US$3.8M  click here
  • Boosh welcomes world champion mountain biker as keynote speaker to Planted Expo  click here
  • Therma Bright to begin US clinical performance study of its AcuVid COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test  click here
  • CULT Food Science portfolio company MeliBio included in TIME’s Top 100 Inventions of 2021 for bee-free honey  click here
  • Mednow acquires the license and Canadian distribution rights for genetic testing technology from TruDiagnostic  click here
  • Esports Entertainment Group announces pricing details for $8M offering  click here
  • New Pacific Metals well positioned with $41.7M to advance its flagship Silver Sand and Carangas projects in Bolivia  click here
  • BTU Metals announces C$171,000 placing to advance its Red Lake gold project  click here

 

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle
  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Latest news "Companies"
01:39p'Christmas Vacation', Keira Knightley's 'Silent Night' among AMC's holiday lineup
AQ
01:39pGEOVAX LABS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:39pLIVE CURRENT MEDIA INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:37pProStar Holdings Announces Upsizing To Previously Announced Private Placement Financing
AQ
01:36pFLYHT AEROSPACE : Announces Proposed Warrant Amendment
PU
01:36pEATON VANCE RISK MANAGED DIVERSIFIED EQUITY INCOME FUND : Full Prospectus
PU
01:36pIllinois Department of Insurance Issues Company Bulletin 2021-12 Clarifying Submission Dates for Homeowners Dog-Related Claims Data
PU
01:36pCAE : reports second quarter fiscal 2022 results - Form 6-K
PU
01:36pIBERSOL SGPS S A : informa sobre nomeação do Secretário da Sociedade- versão inglesa
PU
01:36pAMERICAN WATER WORKS : New Jersey American Water Invests $900,000 in Ocean City Infrastructur...
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's Singles Day sales grow just 8.5%, slowest pace ever
2Tesla dips after Musk sheds $5 billion in shares
3Toshiba plans to split into three after wave of scandals
4Musk sells more shares in whirlwind Tesla stock ride
5Miners buoy Australian shares back to gains

HOT NEWS