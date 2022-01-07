Log in
Proactive news headlines including Alphabet, Revive Therapeutics, Bragg Gaming and Trust Stamp

01/07/2022 | 01:00pm EST
New York , Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

  • Stifel GMP encouraged by US$5M investment into Mindset Pharma, which provides "further validation for psychedelic sector" click here
  • Alphabet Inc's Google infringed Sonos smart speaker patents, US trade court rules click here
  • Revive Therapeutics expects to complete patient enrollment for Phase 3 Bucillamine in coronavirus trial in first quarter this year click here
  • Bragg Gaming says ORYX unit adds content to SkillOnNet casino brands in the UK click here
  • Trust Stamp successfully completes $8.84M raise from new and existing shareholders click here

 

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


 


 


 


 


Latest news "Companies"
06:16pBlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
06:16pMuseum Statement Regarding the Passing of Sidney Poitier
GL
06:15pBlackstone to invest $3 bln in Invenergy Renewables
RE
06:14pBlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document
PR
06:13pIn reversal, Georgia joins $26 billion U.S. opioid settlement
RE
06:11pThree men to be sentenced to life in prison for Ahmaud Arbery murder
RE
06:11pBlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
06:11pHalf-year Liquidity Contract Statement for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
BU
06:09pAnritsu, in Collaboration with Qualcomm, Verifies Industry-First Enhanced Network Slicing and Power Saving Tests for 5G New Radio Standalone
PR
06:08pFEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION : Demand for Labor Remains High as Hopeful Signs of Healing Supply Chains Emerge
PU
MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers
2Fed on the cusp of 'maximum employment' goal; not everyone has benefite..
3Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs
4Analyst recommandations: AT&T, BP Plc, Costco, Lyft, Starbucks...
5U.S. labor market near maximum employment despite December payrolls mis..

