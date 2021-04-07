Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Proactive news headlines including Alta Zinc, Auteco Minerals, Perseus Mining and K2fly

04/07/2021 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sydney, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Alta Zinc Ltd (ASX:AZI) (FRA:8EE) has received thick, high-grade zinc and lead results from the first drill pad of its maiden drilling program at Ponente area of the Gorno Project in Italy with added silver. Click here
  • Auteco Minerals Ltd’s (ASX:AUT) (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) strategy to upgrade and grow the 1-million-ounce inferred resource at its Pickle Crow Gold Project in Canada continues to deliver strong results with the discovery of more high-grade mineralisation. Click here
  • Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU) (TSE:PRU) (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) (FRA:P4Q) has demonstrated potential for organic growth of gold inventories across its multi-mine asset portfolio in Côte d’Ivoire with further broad high-grade results from regional drilling at Sissingué and Yaouré. Click here
  • K2fly Ltd (ASX:K2F) experienced a record invoicing quarter, with A$2.06 million in invoices raised in the March quarter, a 28% increase on the A$1.61 million of the corresponding quarter of FY20. Click here
  • Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:DRM) has kicked off drilling at its highly prospective gold projects in world-class locations and is progressing various other projects through permitting and or tenement grant. Click here
  • CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1) has completed the acquisition of CI6 Pty Ltd an entity that owns Bright People Technologies Pty Ltd (BPT), a SaaS cloud-based provider of workforce credentials and compliance software through the Enable and Cited brands. Click here

﻿About Proactive  ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

•           Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
•           We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
•           We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
•           Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
•           We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:33aLaunches Eurobond tender offer
DJ
03:32aBarclays London HQ windows broken by climate change protesters
RE
03:32aPUBLIC FINANCIAL  : Monthly Return (March 2021)
PU
03:32aILLIMITY BANK S P A  : in partnership with viafintech for the Cash Deposit feature
PU
03:31aPRESS RELEASE  : RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 18 / 2021) with Bernegger Group
DJ
03:31aRIB SOFTWARE  : RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 18 / 2021) with Bernegger Group
EQ
03:30aCRODA INTERNATIONAL  : Expansion of fragrances offering with the acquisition of Parfex
PU
03:30aBWA  : Issue of Equity and Director / PDMR Shareholdings
PU
03:30aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK DETSKY MIR  : Disney and Detsky mir join forces for National Geographic collection
PU
03:30aSTRICKLAND METALS  : Securities to be released from voluntary escrow
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptocurrency inflows hit all-time high of $4.5 billion in first-quarter - Coinshares
2BYD COMPANY LIMITED : BYD : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUME FOR MARCH 2021
3GOOGLE AI SCIENTIST BENGIO RESIGNS AFTER COLLEAGUES' FIRINGS: email
4What happens when women run the economy? We're about to find out
5Asian shares ease from three-week highs, dollar retreats

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ