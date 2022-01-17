Proactive news headlines including Altiplano, CULT Food Science, Empress Royalty, Else Nutrition and Doré Copper Mining
01/17/2022 | 12:47pm EST
New York , Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
Altiplano reports improved grade and record income for November click here
Evergold says 3D modeling has revealed a high-grade domain on its Golden Lion property in British Columbia click here
Doré Copper Mining appoints Sylvain Lépine to newly created role of VP Exploration click here
CULT Food Science starts trading on CSE; issues updates on its portfolio company MeliBio Inc click here
MAS Gold signs definitive agreement to acquire Comstock Metals' Preview SW gold project click here
Aurion Resources expands gold mineralization at the Aamurusko prospect on its Risti project in Finland click here
Empress Royalty increases gold royalty on Manica project in Mozambique click here
Bam Bam Resources eyeing spring drilling at Majuba Hill after securing rig from Falcon Drilling click here
Vanstar Mining says partner IAMGOLD set to resume drilling at Nelligan this week click here
Else Nutrition says Sprouts Farmers Market adds more Else Kids Nutrition products to its US retail stores click here
XPhyto Therapeutics announces appointment of Drahoslav Zdarek as the company's head of sales, Europe click here
GR Silver Mining hails drill results from first underground program at San Marcial, which extend mineralization below resource click here
Ketamine One becomes exclusive provider of ketamine treatment to Victoria Wellness click here
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital appoints Channce Fuller as president and chief executive officer of its 49% owned subsidiary AES-100 click here
Endeavour Mining adds three million ounces of gold to resource inventory in 2021 click here
Goldshore Resources says assay results from Moss Lake Deposit project in Ontario suggest new parallel zone click here
Revive Therapeutics updates on several psilocybin initiatives to be completed in 2022 click here
About Proactive
Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.