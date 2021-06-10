Proactive news headlines including Anson Resources, Auroch Minerals, Hiremii and Salt Lake Potash

Sydney, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) (OTCMKTS:ANSNF) (FRA:9MY) has been granted The Bull Nickel-Copper-PGE Project tenement E70/5420, which abuts Chalice Mining Ltd's (ASX:CHN) (OTCMKTS:CGMLF) tenements and is 20 kilometres south-west along strike of the Julimar Nickel-Copper-PGE high-grade deposit.

Auroch Minerals Ltd (ASX:AOU) (FRA:T59) is encouraged by assays received from completed diamond drilling at Woodwind and Percussion prospects of the 100%-owned Leinster Nickel Project in Western Australia.

Hiremii Limited (ASX:HMI) is encouraged by achieving audit reviewed revenue of $3.5 million for the first half of FY2021, plus unaudited revenue of $2.3 million for the period January 2021-April 2021, taking total unaudited revenue to $5.8 million for the 10 months to April 2021.

Salt Lake Potash Ltd (ASX:SO4) (LON:SO4) (OTCMKTS:WHELF) (FRA:W1D) continues to march towards first sulphate of potash (SOP) production from Lake Way Project in Western Australia in the near term by concluding the debt financing process.

archTIS Ltd (AX:AR9) has entered a contract to further expand the deployment of its NC Protect platform with an Australian Commonwealth national security agency.

Firefinch (ASX:FFX) has uncovered more high-grade gold during its latest exploration campaign at the operating Morila Gold Project in Mali.

Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE) (OTCMKTS:ARRXF) (FRA:38A) CEO Dr Mohammad Choucair has sent a letter to investors outlining the importance of the company's move to the fledgling innovation precinct Lot Fourteen in Adelaide.

Alderan Resources Ltd's (ASX:AL8) induced polarisation (IP) geophysical survey has highlighted multiple copper and gold targets over the central portion of its Detroit project in the Drum Mountains region of western Utah, USA.

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) (FRA:XL5) welcomes the announcement that Westminster Resources Ltd (CVE:WMR) has commenced the process of dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange.

