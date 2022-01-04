Proactive news headlines including Apple, Albert Labs, Pure Gold Mining, FansUnite Entertainment and One World Lithium

New York, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- One World Lithium reveals sample results from its drill program at the Salar del Diablo property click here
- Vuzix launches M400-C as new addition to its M-Series smart glasses click here
- Avalon GloboCare well poised for growth this year; intended SenlangBio acquisition terminated click here
- FansUnite Entertainment taps Dennis Williams for payments director as it eyes rapid expansion click here
- Gevo appoints David George as senior vice president of Verity Tracking click here
- Vejii completes acquisition of VEDGEco USA click here
- Albert Labs hails UK MHRA's new guidance on the use of real-world data in clinical studies for regulatory decision making click here
- CO2 GRO says commercial feasibility of CO2 Delivery Solutions system to start in 1Q at California greenhouse click here
- American Battery Technology ‘excited’ to be constructing its first pre-commercial integrated facility click here
- BlueRush reports strong growth in 1Q revenue as customer base expands click here
- Genprex expands gene therapy oncology pipeline to include small cell lung cancer click here
- Mirasol Resources promotes experienced finance executive Carmen Cazares to CFO click here
- Tiidal Gaming announces tech veteran Tom Hearne as CEO click here
- Looking Glass Labs says its subsidiary House of Kibaa joins DigiBC to further its NFT and metaverse opportunities in British Columbia click here
- CULT Food Science says portfolio company CELL AG TECH achieving meaningful milestones to develop cell-based seafood products click here
- Bam Bam Resources bolsters board with professional engineer and geologist, Segerstrom click here
- Apple becomes world’s first company to hit US$3trn market value click here
- Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of fraud click here
- Empower Clinics says MediSure Canada receives Health Canada licences for two new best-in-class products click here
- Wishpond completes acquisition of Winback - adding SMS marketing solutions to its platform click here
- Pure Gold Mining reports changes to leadership team and provides 4Q update as it continues to unlock potential of Red Lake mine click here
- PowerTap says investee FusionOne is continuing efforts to commercialize its HydroPlas plastic to hydrogen reactor click here
